Former president and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will marry this Wednesday (18) with sociologist Rosângela da Silva, Janja.

Lula is the current leader in all polls for the presidential succession, and even though the couple apparently made an effort to keep details secret, avoiding disclosing even the place of the link, it is not possible to remove its weight from the ceremony. political.

A demonstration of this is the list of confirmed guests, such as former opponent and now running mate Geraldo Alckmin and the absence of names from the Workers’ Party, such as Eduardo Suplicy and José Dirceu, controversial for part of the electorate.

“This relationship ends up promoting some emotional attributes to Lula and that is a fact”, says political strategist Paulo Loiola. “The population in general approves and values ​​politicians who are in a relationship, who appear to be happy and a wedding party is the culmination of that”, he explains.

fresh start

Lula and Janja have been in a relationship since 2018 and became very close during the vigil in front of the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba, where the former president was imprisoned between April 2018 and November 2019.

Since his convictions were overturned by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and he had his political rights back, Lula has been talking a lot about not holding grudges and the importance of love and, for Loiola, marriage can sound like a fresh start at 75. for the former president.

“It sends a message of a certain joviality, someone who is starting a relationship, moving on with their life. A message of a new cycle and a lot that the former president is trying to overcome. It is a very positive message, which says more about Lula than against Bolsonaro”, he concluded.