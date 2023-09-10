The hotel Taj Palacein New Delhi (India), has suites with daily rates that cost up to R$60,629 (without taxes). That’s where the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Rosângela Silva, known as Janja, are during the G20 summit – a group of the world’s largest economies.
The cheapest night at the hotel costs R$933, according to the booking platform Booking.com. The difference between the most expensive and cheapest rooms is especially in size. While the smallest is around 30 m², the largest are up to 720 m².
Founded in 1983, the Taj Palace has a 5-star rating, the highest rating an establishment in this sector can obtain. The place has 403 rooms and leisure areas – such as luxury restaurants, spas and large party rooms.
The highlight is the hotel’s swimming pool, which occupies part of the outdoor area and has temperature control. The building is surrounded by a green area.
See photos of the hotel:
The biggest expenses for Lula’s travels in the 1st half of 2023 were related to accommodation. In total, Itamaraty disbursed R$12 million on hotels in the period. In the first 6 months, total expenses amounted to R$24.8 million.
O Power360 sought out Lula’s communications advisor and If with (Secretariat of Social Communication) this Saturday (September 9, 2023) to question which suite the president and the first lady are staying in and also whether Lula and Janja paid for their accommodation or whether the Indian government paid for the couple’s stay at the country.
Contacts were made by email at 7:21 pm, via WhatsApp message at around 7:30 pm and by phone at around 9:40 pm. Until the completion and publication of this text, no response had been received. The space remains open.
