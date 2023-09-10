The hotel Taj Palacein New Delhi (India), has suites with daily rates that cost up to R$60,629 (without taxes). That’s where the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Rosângela Silva, known as Janja, are during the G20 summit – a group of the world’s largest economies.

The cheapest night at the hotel costs R$933, according to the booking platform Booking.com. The difference between the most expensive and cheapest rooms is especially in size. While the smallest is around 30 m², the largest are up to 720 m².

Founded in 1983, the Taj Palace has a 5-star rating, the highest rating an establishment in this sector can obtain. The place has 403 rooms and leisure areas – such as luxury restaurants, spas and large party rooms.

The highlight is the hotel’s swimming pool, which occupies part of the outdoor area and has temperature control. The building is surrounded by a green area.

