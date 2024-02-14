President is in the country to talk to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi about the conflict between Israel and Hamas

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, visited the pyramids of Giza, in Egypt, this Wednesday (14.Feb.2024). The sociologist shared videos of the moment on her Instagram profile. The PT member arrived in Cairo, the country's capital, on Wednesday morning. He has no official commitments. In the coming days, he has a scheduled meeting with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. One of the main themes of the trip will be mediation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip – Egypt is one of the main interlocutors in the negotiations. Afterwards, the PT member will travel to Ethiopia, where he will participate in the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Watch (47s):