Chief of Executive left the Sírio-Libanês Hospital this Sunday afternoon (October 1st), after 3 days in hospital

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, 57 years old, used social media to thank the prayers and support received for the Chief Executive’s surgery. He was discharged this Sunday afternoon (October 1, 2023) and will continue recovering at Palácio do Alvorada.

“I was discharged and I’m already at Palácio da Alvorada, where I’ll be working in the coming weeks. Thank you for the prayers and all the messages of affection. I’m recovering to work even harder for Brazil and run a marathon.”wrote Lula on his official profile on X (ex-Twitterr).

Janja also used his official account on X to celebrate Lula’s medical discharge, as well as thank the PT’s supporters during the 3 days in which the president was admitted to Hospital Sírio-Libanês to undergo two surgeries.

“My love received all your prayers and good energy and is already home! Thank you to everyone who is rooting for our president’s quick recovery.”declared the first lady.

Lula left Sírio-Libanês in the company of Janja – who accompanied the president’s hospitalization. Now, the Chief Executive is at Palácio da Alvorada, where he will continue recovering and undergoing physiotherapy.

According to the President’s doctor, Ana Helena Germoglio, the head of the Executive will rest for 3 weeks – during which time Lula will leave Alvorada.

The professional said that Lula will not be limited in working from home, but that, “between one order and another”, You will need to undergo physiotherapy sessions. “That It’s for any patient and it would be no different for the president.”he declared in an interview with journalists last Friday (Oct 29).

“UNEVENTFULLY”

The President of the Republic underwent surgery to place a prosthesis in the head of the right femur at around 12pm last Friday (September 29th), at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

Lula underwent the procedure to correct osteoarthritis in the joint between the femur and the pelvis, in the hip region. The procedure, called total hip arthroplasty, was completed at 1:13 pm, according to orthopedic doctor Giancarlo Polesello.

After the hip procedure, Lula also underwent plastic surgery to remove excess skin on his eyelids. It was the president’s wish.

This type of procedure is simple. It is normally performed for aesthetic purposes or because it can obstruct vision. Excess skin around the eyes is a common condition with aging, in which the tissues become more saggy.

The 2nd procedure started at 3pm and ended at 4pm. According to Polesello, an interval is necessary between the two surgeries to change material or even change the patient’s position.