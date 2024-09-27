Journalist Nathalia Urban fell from a bridge and, although she was rescued, she did not survive

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) mourned this Thursday (September 26, 2024) the death of journalist Nathalia Urban in Scotland.

“Nathalia leaves a void in communication and debates in Brazil and in the fight for a fairer world. We hope that all the circumstances surrounding his death are properly clarified.”they declared in a post on Janja’s Instagram.

The journalist was a correspondent for Brazil 247. Andshe was the creator of the program “Open Veins” in TV 247. According to the website Metropolisesshe fell from a bridge and, although she was rescued, she did not survive.