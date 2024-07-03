Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 – 20:37

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and the First Lady, Rosângela da Silva (Janja), met this Wednesday, the 3rd, with the councilwoman of Goiânia Aava Santiago (PSDB) for breakfast at the Planalto Palace.

“Alongside @JanjaLula, I had a good conversation with @aavasantiago about Brazil, the challenges faced by families in the outskirts of cities and the importance of social assistance and public policies for mothers and young people in our country,” wrote the PT member on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Although she has been a member of the PSDB party since she was a teenager, the councilwoman supported Lula’s candidacy in the 2022 elections, participated in the government transition working group (GT) and suggested actions to bring the new presidential administration closer to evangelicals, a group of which she is a member. She even met with ministers to discuss the issue. However, the plan did not proceed.

On social media, Janja said this Wednesday, the 3rd, that she was very happy to meet Aava. She reported that the two are together in the fight for women and thanked the councilwoman.

Aava is in her first term and has carried out actions close to the left during the legislature, such as the creation of the Intermunicipal Front of Women for the End of Political Gender Violence. A sociology graduate and the daughter of pastors, she says she is an activist for women, human rights, public schools and calls herself a “malocrente”, a combination of the words “maloqueira” and “crente”.

Lula’s popularity among evangelicals has fallen. However, he has taken steps to get closer to the sector, which is largely a supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Aava is acting as a bridge to achieve this rapprochement.