The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will visit on Sunday (8.jan.2023) the city of Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, to verify the damage caused by the rains. The first lady, Janja da Silva, will accompany the PT candidate.

The mayor of Araraquara, Edinho Silva (PT), will receive Lula and Janja to talk about the damage caused to the city’s infrastructure and the work done by the city’s Civil Defense. Edinho was communications coordinator for the president’s campaign in 2022.

The municipality was hit by a storm on December 28, 2022. According to the Civil Defense of the State, on the day, in 6 hours, it rained the equivalent of 200 mm.

Six people died because of the rains, including a 10-year-old child: Gabriela Santos Leite. Her body was found by the Fire Department on the afternoon of Friday (Jan 6). The victims belong to the same family and were in a vehicle dragged by the waters of an overflowing stream.

On Friday, the National Secretariat for Protection and Civil Defense recognized, in an ordinance published in the Official Diary of the Union, emergency situation in Araraquara. The city has been hit by strong storms. Here’s the full of the concierge (66 KB).

THE status it allows the municipal administration to be agile in adopting measures, overcoming bureaucracy, for example, in the release of federal resources for actions to assist the population and services necessary for the recovery of areas affected by a natural disaster.

Ministers Jader Filho, from Cities, and Waldez Goesfrom National Integration and Regional Development, were in Araraquara on Thursday (Jan 5) to visit the regions hardest hit by the recent storms.

Accompanied by Wolnei Wolff, national secretary of Protection and Civil Defense, the 2 ministers left Brasilia in the early afternoon of Thursday (5.Jan) to go to the city. According to Góes, the visit met a request from President Lula.