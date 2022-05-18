At 76, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will marry this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) with the sociologist Rosângela Silva, 55 years old, in a ceremony surrounded by secrets, in São Paulo. Although the couple wants to take off the political character, the link between Lula and Janja is used to show the sides “loving” and “family” of the PT as a counterpoint to his opponents, especially the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who will seek re-election.

“Lula is full of love for Dona Rosângela Silva and for the Brazilian people. By naturally making the decision to get married, it also reveals the Lula family. He, who is very dedicated in the relationship with sons, daughters, grandchildren and granddaughters”said to Power 360 the former governor of Piauí Wellington Dias (PT), one of the main articulators of the PT candidate.

Lula himself mixed marriage with the campaign at different times. On Tuesday (May 17, 2022), for example, published on Twitter a video in which he says he will make a commitment to Janja, as he wants to make a commitment to Brazil.

“Lula is staying with Janja. No, Lula does not stay, Lula marries and takes responsibility as I want to take responsibility for Brazil”, says in the publication. In a combination of cuts from several videos, Lula says 7 times he is in love. “This country is in need of love, this country is in need of affection”, it says. Janja shared the message with 5 emojis decoration.

Watch the video in which Lula says he is “in love” (52s):

Lula and Janja’s wedding ended up suspending the pre-campaign for a week. Jokingly, PT members said in recent days that they were in “recess”. Lula should resume his commitments on Monday (May 22) with the definition of the political council for the campaign.

In recent months, the former president has made several references to the bride and talked about love in speeches, interviews and rsocial networks.

“Anger doesn’t solve anyone’s problem. What resolves is love. That’s why I, at 76, am not angry. I’m in love and I’m getting married to show my confidence in the future of this country”wrote the PT on May 9.

At the launch of her pre-candidacy on May 7, Janja stole the show by taking the microphone and, without hesitation, presenting a new version of the jingle. “Without fear of being happy”used in PT’s 1st presidential campaign, in 1989. The song, followed by a clip with the participation of several artists, was given as a wedding gift to the groom. Lula was thrilled.

Watch the PT jingle (3min45s):

“Last year, when we were there in Rio Grande do Norte, you were very moved by the 1989 jingle. Do you remember, people? The ’89 jingle ‘Not afraid to be happy’. And that touched me a lot because you always say: ‘I will never be able to have a campaign with that emotion of 89’. And I got that in my head.”said the sociologist.

Janja then said that she asked Ricardo Stuckert, Lula’s official photographer, to edit a new version. The song was originally composed in 1989 by Hilton Acioli. The current version is by Leonardo Leone.

“A guy who is 76 years old and in love like I am, who is looking to get married, can only do good for this country”, replied Lula to the surprise. The pre-campaign video motto, called “Two sides”also shown at the event, shows the dichotomy between love and hate.

Increasingly present on social networks, Janja shared on Sunday (May 15), also on Twitter, a video singing the samba “What is love”by Arlindo Cruz, recorded in 2007 by Maria Rita, in her album “Samba Mine”.

Leader in polls for voting intentions, followed by Bolsonaro, Lula has the preference of the female electorate. The construction of the candidate linked to positive feelings and to the family is one of the strategies to counteract the current president’s offensive on customs guidelines.

wedding details

Lula and Janja tried to maintain complete discretion about the wedding, but, with the pre-campaign suspended this week and the interest in the ceremony, details of the link ended up being disclosed.

The union will be celebrated in the capital of São Paulo at 7 pm, but there is still no certainty about the location. The approximately 200 guests received the invitations with a QR Code. They will be notified about the space hours before the ceremony.

To follow the religious tradition, Lula and Janja will not see each other since the day before and will only meet again at the celebration. According to information from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulothe blessing must be given by Dom Angélico Sândalo Bernardino, who has known Lula since the 1970s.

According to UOL, Janja will wear a long dress by designer Helô Rocha. It will be in organza (fabric made of silk) in off white and with embroideries made by residents of Timbaúbas dos Batistas, a city in the hinterland of Rio Grande do Norte. Rocha has already signed dresses for actress Isis Valverde and singer Preta Gil. According to the stylist, it was Preta’s sister, Bela Gil, who introduced the sociologist to her.

According to a report by metropolises, the party will be held at the Grupo Bisutti space, located in Vila Olímpia, an upscale neighborhood in the south of São Paulo. However, the company has other addresses in the capital.

A special security scheme will be set up in front of the site. THE Power 360 confirmed with some guests that, in the invitation, there is a request that cell phones not be taken. Still according to the metropolisesArgentine and Spanish wines and national sparkling wines must be served.

Artists with whom Lula has been meeting in recent months are expected to perform, but there is no confirmation of names. The possibility still circulates in the political environment that the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), vice president of Lula, to be godfather.

Janja & Lula

Graduated in Sociology from the Federal University of Paraná, Janja joined the PT in 1983 and has known Lula for years, since the PT held so-called citizenship caravans in the 1990s.

The 2 started their relationship at the end of 2017, but only in May 2019 they made it public. At the time, Lula was in prison in Curitiba and the one who told him about the relationship was former minister Luiz Carlos Bresser Pereira after a visit to the prison.

Janja actively participated in the vigils in favor of the PT organized as a camp in front of the Federal Police, in Curitiba. Lula remained in prison for 580 days.

The PT member said in several speeches that Janja sent him meals in jail and visited him frequently. In 2021, after having his convictions overturned, Lula told about shipping of a soup for the then girlfriend.

“Once, Janja sent me soup in a thermos. I think the soup kept cooking in the bottle and wouldn’t come out. The lentil seeds grew and I couldn’t get them out. I pulled it out with a spoon, tapped the bottom of the bottle until I finished. It wasn’t soup anymore, but it was delicious.”he said.

Upon leaving jail, on November 8, 2019, Lula announced that he would marry Janja and kissed her while speaking from a platform set up by militants. Since then, they have lived together in São Bernardo, the metropolitan region of São Paulo and where Lula forged his political career.

In the same year, Janja joined the Itaipu Binacional Voluntary Dismissal Program, the state-owned company where he worked for 14 years. With a public examination, her salary was R$ 20,000.

previous marriages

This is Lula’s 3rd marriage. He was married to Maria de Lourdes da Silva from 1969 to 1971. She died of hepatitis when she was pregnant with a boy, who also died. Depressed by the tragedy, she joined the union movement. During this period, PT dated the nursing assistant Mirian Cardoso, with whom he had a daughter, Lurian Cordeiro Lula da Silva.

In 1974, Lula met Marisa Letícia at the Metalworkers’ Union. She helped found the PT, being remembered for having sewn the 1st flag of the party, in 1980. They were married for 43 years, until Marisa died in February 2017 because of a stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident). He had 3 children with her: Fábio, Sandro and Luiz Cláudio.

On the PT’s 42nd birthday, in February 2022, Lula mentioned a number of historical PT members, but left his ex-wife out. The omission went wrong.

Marisa’s performance as First Lady during Lula’s 2 terms as President of the Republic, from 2003 to 2010, is remembered as discreet and even not very active, different from her union life. At Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the President of the Republic, she had a bed of red flowers planted in the shape of a star, symbol of the PT.

Janja’s performance

PT’s longtime allies say Janja has a different style. She has already indicated that she will be able to work in the area of ​​food security in an eventual new PT government. She spoke at an event about the cost of living with women in Brasilândia, a poor region of São Paulo, on April 30.

“If I can contribute anything to this campaign, to this government, which God willing, everything will work out, it will be precisely on the issue of food security aimed at women. I worked my whole life with social responsibility projects”she said at the time.

Since 2019, Janja has participated in virtually all of Lula’s public engagements. Her performance has intensified since the PT indicated that she could run again for the Presidency of the Republic. The PT even included the sociologist in partisan propaganda shown in March.

The way in which she participates, however, has bothered PT’s allies. In addition to public events, she has also attended closed meetings of the PT articulation, where she gives her opinion in the discussions.

Janja’s participation on May 7, for example, was understood as a demonstration of the sociologist’s influence. By talking about food security as well, she marks a political terrain where she is likely to play if Lula wins the race in October.

Sometimes, even without public statements, people around the former president notice Janja’s finger on pre-campaign engagements.

On at least two occasions she was unhappy with the turmoil surrounding the PT – the mess of supporters surrounding Lula at public appearances is one of the highlights of the former president’s way of doing politics.

According to Lula’s allies, in these moments Janja shows a strong temper. There is also an explicit concern that, in addition to it, other PT members also have: the physical safety of the former president.

THE Power 360 found out with several politicians close to the former president what their relationship is like. Even those who reported discomfort with Janja’s influence said she has done Lula good, from her personal point of view. They say she cheers up the PT.

“I managed the feat of, in prison, getting a girlfriend and she still agrees to marry me”said the former president upon leaving prison in November 2019.