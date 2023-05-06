Place is the stage of the coronation of Charles 3rd; on friday (5.may), the president participated in a reception offered by the king

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, arrived just before 6 am (Brasília time) this Saturday (May 6, 2023) at Westminster Abbey, in London. The venue is the scene of the coronation of the King Charles 3rd. Lula landed to the United Kingdom on Friday (5.May). met with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. After, participated of a reception hosted by Charles at Buckingham Palace. Upon arriving in Westminster, Lula was filmed greeting French President Emmanuel Macron.