Lula da Silva and his Minister of Human Rights, the philosopher Silvio Almeida, on the day of their inauguration, last January 1 in Brasilia. SERGIO LIMA (AFP)

In a government plagued by old glories and veterans, men and women who have been on the front lines of Brazilian politics for decades, the most exciting inaugural speech, the one that will probably be remembered, was delivered by one of the few rookie ministers. The philosopher Silvio Almeida, 46, an academic who has parked research on structural racism and teaching to head the Ministry of Human Rights. “Let me start with the obvious because it was denied for the last four years. Workers and workers of Brazil, you exist and you are important to us; women of Brazil, you exist and you are important to us; Black men and women from Brazil, you exist and are important to us…”, he proclaimed as if in a litany.

In his powerful speech, the minister mentioned other groups attacked by the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, 67: indigenous peoples, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals, intersex, non-binary, homeless, people with disabilities, the elderly, amnestied, those who go hungry… domestic workers”. A Brazil often despised by Bolsonaro. Almeida takes over from the lawyer and evangelical pastor Damares Alves, who made her debut proclaiming that “boys wear blue, girls wear pink.”

The new government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 77, began its journey on New Year’s Day in the absence of Bolsonaro who, without accepting his defeat, traveled to the US to avoid handing him the presidential sash. That night Lula signed the first decrees and during the following days there have been decisions on which to cement the reconstruction on “the terrible ruins” left by his predecessor, from the extreme right and determined to discredit the institutions, and an avalanche of gestures to mark as far as possible with him.

Convinced, as he said in his speech, that “it is neither fair nor correct to ask those who are hungry for patience,” Lula wanted his first decree to guarantee that 21 million families will continue to receive a monthly payment of 600 reais (114 dollars, 108 euros ). An aid that will resume its original name, Bolsa Família, after Bolsonaro renamed it because it is the most powerful brand of the Workers’ Party (PT).

Facing the climate crisis is a priority for this president so that Brazil contributes to saving the planet and because it is one of the main yardsticks by which the international community will measure its management. Entrusting environmental policy to Marina Silva, 64, the minister who at the turn of the century caused deforestation to plummet, is a powerful political message. Like creating a Ministry of Original Peoples and appointing an indigenous woman, Sonia Guajajara, 48, to lead it. But the challenge is colossal. Not only to reduce deforestation to zero or build a bioeconomy that generates legal jobs in the Amazon. And neither because the situation is adverse, with an opposition that won 49% in the elections, the world hit by the war in Ukraine or the formidable US-China pulse.

These days it has attracted attention, the use of all, all and all in some ministerial investitures, which daughters has been added to the traditional sons of the homeland in the anthem or that the Government has incorporated the first black deputy, Antonieta Barros, to the Olympus of national heroes. Simple, yet highly symbolic changes in a landscape of monumental challenges.

The economy and the right to abortion are examples of the enormous difficulties that lurk on the horizon. The design of economic policy, in a broad sense, has been left in the hands of four of the 37 ministers: two leftists from the PT (including Fernando Haddad, 59, in the Treasury) and two former adversaries of the liberal center-right: Vice President Geraldo Alkcmin, of 70, in Industry, and the ex-presidential candidate Simone Tebet, of 52, in Planning. The quartet seeks to square the circle, increase spending without damaging public accounts. A key instrument in this endeavor, the tax reform being prepared by Haddad, who was amazed this week that the taxpayer can deduct the costs of a cosmetic operation abroad. This, in a country where, as Lula recalled upon taking office, the richest 5% have the same income as the remaining 95%.

In terms of termination of pregnancy, little will change. This government does not want to antagonize the conservatives, including that third of society who are evangelicals. While decriminalization is advancing strongly in other Latin American countries, the Minister for Women, Aparecida Gonçalves, a 62-year-old PT history, has acknowledged in an interview that she better not touch the right to abortion. Given the relationship of forces in Congress, “in any discussion on abortion, we are going to lose more than we can advance (…) If it is to go back, we better ensure what is guaranteed by law,” she told Folha de S. Paulo after taking office. Now abortion is legal in case of rape, risk to the health of the woman and anencephaly. Every two days a Brazilian dies from complications of a clandestine abortion.

Lula faces a Congress that, for now, is hostile and leads a multicolored government. To rid Brazil of Bolsonaro, he built a front of politicians and parties with disparate interests. The leader of the Brazilian left already said in 2010, at the end of his second term, that “if Jesus Christ came here, he would have to call Judas to form a coalition.” Now he presides over a Cabinet with 37 portfolios (14 more than Bolsonaro) where nine parties coexist, a handful of former and recent adversaries and a Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, 46, who had a political relationship with the leader of a paramilitary group of Rio de Janeiro, what they call the militia here. The Executive defends Carneiro in this first scandal revealed by the press. But Lula has already warned that “whoever makes mistakes will be invited to leave the government.”

To neutralize the first friction between ministers, Lula has brought them together this Friday in Brasilia. He has warned them that big measures can only be announced with their explicit endorsement. And he has made it clear that dialogue with Congress is vital. “Many of you are the result of political agreements,” he told his ministers —a third of them women—, “because a government of technicians trained at Harvard and not having support in the Chamber of Deputies or the Senate is of little use” .

During the half century that Lula has been in politics, his negotiating waistline has been his trademark. She likes to say that he does not make concessions, but agreements. And this Friday he conveyed that message to his Cabinet: “There is no ideological veto or prohibited matter that cannot be discussed, as long as they are good things for the Brazilian people.”

Lula’s Brazil has already begun its reincorporation into CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States). Meanwhile, Bolsonaro can be seen in Florida leading the life of an ordinary citizen although on Twitter and Instagram he still presents himself as President of the Republic , sowing confusion. The radical Bolsonaristas who are still camped in front of the barracks fight among themselves and the social networks continue to be infested with false news. Two misinformation of this week already denied by the verification agencies: judicial sentences are pending against several Lula ministers and the Supreme Court judge most attacked by Bolsonarismo, Alexandre de Moraes, has ordered his own entry into prison. A delusional idea that, like other improbable ones, penetrates some people.

