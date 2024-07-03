The schedule includes a meeting with ministers at 4:30 pm; they should discuss the impasses of the rise in the dollar

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the morning of this Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) at the Alvorada Palace. The meeting was not scheduled in the PT member’s official agenda.

There is a meeting today at 4:30 p.m. at the Planalto Palace with ministers and figures from the economic sector to discuss the rise of the dollar and the review of spending. The following will be participating:

Rui Costa, Minister of the Civil House;

Fernando Haddad, Minister of Finance;

Simone Tebet, Minister of Planning and Budget;

Esther Dweck, Minister of Public Service Management and Innovation;

Dario Durigan, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan;

Bruno Moretti, Special Secretary for Government Analysis at the Civil House.

The US currency rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday (2 July). In an interview with Radio Societyin Salvador, Bahia, Lula stated that the rise of the dollar is a “speculative attack” and that there is in Brazil a “speculative game of interests against the real”.

The real was the 5th currency that depreciated the most in the world in 2024, a survey by Poder360 based on data from Austin Rating. The president of the Central Bank said on Thursday (June 27, 2024) that the rise in the dollar is related to the increase in the perception of risk in Brazil. He argued that there is no dysfunction in the foreign exchange market and that, therefore, there was no intervention by the monetary authority.