Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/21/2024 – 11:50

The meeting between the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, at Palácio do Planalto began towards the end of the morning of this Wednesday, 21st. The expectation is that the topic of the meeting will be negotiations around the proposal to increase payroll in economic sectors.

Initially, the reserved agenda between Lula and Haddad was scheduled for Tuesday, 20th, at 4 pm. However, early yesterday afternoon, the president's meeting with the minister was replaced by a meeting between the head of the Executive and the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade.

Yesterday, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, stated that the government was still open on the issue of tax relief.

Last year, the government sent a provisional measure to reinstate the payroll of 17 sectors of the economy benefiting from reduced labor costs.

The measure, however, was not well received by Congress and runs the risk of not being approved.

The re-encumbrance is part of the Finance Minister's plan to increase federal revenue.