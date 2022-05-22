Bolsonaro should also not go to clashes in the 1st round; former president Dilma was the 5th in 2014

Presidential debates ahead of the 1st round of this year’s elections are expected to be low. If President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) puts into practice the strategy of not going to confrontations, it will follow a tradition among presidents who are running for reelection.

the former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) did not participate in the 1st round debates when they tried to be reelected. the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN), on the other hand, went to several in 2014.

THE Power 360 found out that the current president does not want to go to debates in the 1st round. Lula, in this case, would also prefer not to go, as he would be the target of the others. The campaign teams, however, still haven’t hit the hammer.

To date, 16 debates have been announced in 2022. 9 meetings were scheduled in the 1st round and 7 in the 2nd round. only the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and the portal UOL will have the debate broadcast exclusively over the internet. All others will be broadcast on TV and radio.

Differentiated rules

The last time a debate was broadcast online only was in 2010. The newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and the portal UOL received in the studio the then candidates Dilma Rousseff (PT), José Serra (PSDB) and Marina Silva (PV).

Debates broadcast exclusively on the internet may invite fewer candidates, because the channels are private.

Meetings on TV and radio, as they are held in public concessions, are obliged to call candidates from parties or coalitions that have at least 5 congressmen (deputies and senators), according to Art. 46 of the Law of Elections (Law No. 9,504 of 1997).

PRE-CANDIDATES FOR PRESIDENT

Currently, 13 pre-candidates for the presidency have been announced for the 2022 elections (know who they are).

According to the latest survey PowerDate, held from May 10 to 12, 2022, Lula has 42% of voting intentions in the 1st round. Bolsonaro, 35%. The survey considered the list with all pre-candidates already announced. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.