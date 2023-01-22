An article jointly signed by the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, confirms the intention to create a common South American currency for both commercial and financial transactions. The text signed by the heads of state, on the eve of the first bilateral meeting between presidents of the two countries in more than three years, was published this Sunday, 22, in the Argentine daily Profile.

“We intend to break down the barriers in our exchanges, simplify and modernize the rules and encourage the use of local currencies. We also decided to advance discussions on a common South American currency that can be used for both financial and commercial flows, reducing operational costs and our external vulnerability,” wrote Lula and Fernández.

In the article, the two presidents also condemn all forms of anti-democratic extremism and political violence, in a clear reference to the attacks, two weeks ago in Brasília, against the headquarters of the three powers of the Republic. “The ties between Argentina and Brazil are based on the consolidation of peace and democracy. We want democracy forever. Dictatorship no more.”

Despite being a little-known newspaper in Brazil, the article published in Perfil had repercussions in major Argentine newspapers, such as Clarin. the british Financial Times also made room today for the creation of the common currency.

According to a report by Financial Times, the move may eventually create the world’s second-largest economic bloc currency. The Argentine economy minister, Sergio Massa, told the English vehicle that the necessary parameters for a common currency will be studied.

According to Clarin, the idea that Argentina and Brazil have a common currency for trade transcended the political cracks between the countries. “Lula da Silva proposed it as soon as he was elected to his first term, in 2002, the idea was taken up again years later by the governments of Jair Bolsonaro and Mauricio Macri, and now Lula and Alberto Fernández dream of it”, recalled the Argentine newspaper.