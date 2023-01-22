By Lisandra Paraguassu

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An article signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva together with Argentine President Alberto Fernández celebrates on Sunday the Brazilian’s first visit to Buenos Aires since his election as a return to the strategic relationship between the two countries and a focus on economic integration, including the development of a regional currency for commercial use.

The visit to Argentina is the president’s first international trip since taking office, fulfilling a Brazilian rite of favoring the region’s largest trading partner, after four years of strained relations during the government of Jair Bolsonaro. In the text, the two presidents emphasize the need for a good relationship between Argentina and Brazil to leverage regional integration.

In the midst of the crisis that Mercosur is going through –which, amid Brazilian pressure for changes in tariffs and attempts by Uruguay to make economic agreements outside the bloc, has passed the last four years without progress–, the two presidents make an emphatic defense of the system and the need for joint agreements.

“Together with our partners, we want Mercosur to constitute a platform for our effective integration into the world, through the joint negotiation of balanced trade agreements that meet our strategic development objectives”, write the presidents.

Uruguay recently announced its intention to negotiate an independent trade agreement with China and the Pacific Alliance (a bloc formed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru), which is against Mercosur rules. The initiative opened a direct crisis between the Argentine and Uruguayan governments, which Lula intends to help put down.

The Brazilian government also does not look favorably on the Uruguayan initiative, but intends to negotiate. In an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo also published this Sunday, Chancellor Mauro Vieira makes it clear that an agreement independent of Uruguay would “destroy” the bloc, but highlights that it is possible to negotiate.

“If you negotiate abroad, you destroy the tariff (common external, TEC). We have to examine it, because Mercosur is not the same as it was at the time of [sua] creation. We have to see the needs of each one and the asymmetries that exist. See what can be done in terms of some kind of concession”, he highlighted.

The article by the two presidents also highlights the idea of ​​creating a common currency in the region for commercial transactions. The idea, raised in an article written last year by Fernando Haddad and Gabriel Galípolo – now finance minister and executive secretary of the ministry, respectively – was mentioned by Lula during the campaign.

“We intend to overcome barriers to our exchanges, simplify and modernize rules and encourage the use of local currencies. We also decided to move forward in discussions on a common South American currency that can be used for both financial and commercial flows, reducing operating costs and reducing our external vulnerability”, says the text.