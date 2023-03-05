The expectation is that the president will be invited to the coronation of the British king, scheduled for May 6

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will have a telephone conversation with King Charles III on Monday (6.Mar.2023). The Planalto and Buckingham Palaces are studying the best time for the connection, as found out by the Power360.

Lula is expected to be invited to the coronation of the British king and queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, which will take place on May 6, at Westminster Abbey, in London.

Charles 3rd became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth 2nd, on September 8, 2022. The monarch was proclaimed 2 days later, on September 10th.

Charles was one of the international leaders who congratulated Lula when he took office in his new government on January 1st. On the occasion, the UK ambassador to Brazil, Stephanie Al-Qaq, he said who delivered a letter from Charles to the petista.

The monarch cited the PT’s speech at COP27. He stated that Lula’s speech “brought memories of [sua] visit to the Amazon in 2009, where he witnessed firsthand the terrible effects of deforestation and climate change on the rainforest and on the indigenous peoples who live there. live”.

Charles 3rd said wait and see “Brazil and countries around the world continue to strengthen cooperation on issues that affect us so deeply”. stated “there is much that countries can do to support the most vulnerable”.