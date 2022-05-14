The meeting was attended by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the singer’s wife, Paula Lavigne, and the PT’s fiancée, Janja

The former president and pre-candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), and his fiancee, Rosângela da Silva, Janja, met on Friday (May 13, 2022) with the singer Caetano Velosothe artist’s wife, Paula Lavignethe senator Randolfe Rodrigues (AP-Net). In 2018, the singer supported the candidacy of Ciro Gomes (PDT).

In Publication on social media, Lula said he had talked about “culture, environment and the happiest Brazil”.

On March 9, a group of artists led by Caetano went to Congress for the “Act for the Land”. They claim that Brazil is currently experiencing the “most serious moment of socio-environmental agenda since the redemocratization”.

Here are images from the May 13 meeting:



Caetano Veloso and Janja



Paula Lavigne and Lula



Caetano Veloso (left) and Lula (right)



Caetano Veloso (left), Randolfe Rodrigues (center) and Lula (right)



From left to right: Paula Lavigne, Caetano Veloso, Lula and Janja

CAMPAIGN WITH FAMOUS

Janja resumed the jingle “Without fear of being happy”, used in Lula’s 1st presidential campaign, in 1989, and gave a new version of the song to his partner as a wedding gift. The video was featured on pre-campaign launch from PT to the Presidency of the Republic and Geraldo Alckmin as his deputy on May 7.

The new version is made by artists like Pabllo Vittar, Chico César, Duda Beat and Paulo Miklos. There are changes in the lyrics, such as the replacement of excerpts “Hope grows” per “Hope is Reborn”and “surely for you” per “Brazil deserves it again”.

Watch the jingle video below (3min44s):

Here is the complete list of artists who participated in the new version of the jingle: