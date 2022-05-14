The meeting was attended by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the singer’s wife, Paula Lavigne, and the PT’s fiancée, Janja
The former president and pre-candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), and his fiancee, Rosângela da Silva, Janja, met on Friday (May 13, 2022) with the singer Caetano Velosothe artist’s wife, Paula Lavignethe senator Randolfe Rodrigues (AP-Net). In 2018, the singer supported the candidacy of Ciro Gomes (PDT).
In Publication on social media, Lula said he had talked about “culture, environment and the happiest Brazil”.
On March 9, a group of artists led by Caetano went to Congress for the “Act for the Land”. They claim that Brazil is currently experiencing the “most serious moment of socio-environmental agenda since the redemocratization”.
Here are images from the May 13 meeting:
CAMPAIGN WITH FAMOUS
Janja resumed the jingle “Without fear of being happy”, used in Lula’s 1st presidential campaign, in 1989, and gave a new version of the song to his partner as a wedding gift. The video was featured on pre-campaign launch from PT to the Presidency of the Republic and Geraldo Alckmin as his deputy on May 7.
The new version is made by artists like Pabllo Vittar, Chico César, Duda Beat and Paulo Miklos. There are changes in the lyrics, such as the replacement of excerpts “Hope grows” per “Hope is Reborn”and “surely for you” per “Brazil deserves it again”.
Watch the jingle video below (3min44s):
Here is the complete list of artists who participated in the new version of the jingle:
- Antonio Grassi;
- Chico Cesar;
- Daniel Ganjaman;
- Dadi Carvalho;
- Duda Beat;
- Francis and Oliva Hime;
- Kill him;
- Flora Gil;
- Bela Gil;
- JP Toosi;
- Gilsons;
- Janja;
- Ju de Paulla;
- Lenin;
- Luciana Worms;
- Maria Rita;
- Martin of the Village;
- Mart’nália;
- Odair Jose;
- Otto and Lavinia;
- Pablo Vittar;
- Paulo Miklos;
- Rogeria Holtz;
- Russian Passapusso;
- Teresa Cristina;
- Zelia Duncan.
#Lula #Caetano #discuss #culture #environment
Leave a Reply