At the “Lide Brazil Conference”, former president says that “disharmonies” are caused because the Constitution is “ignored”

the former president Michel Temer (MDB) said this Monday (14.Nov.2022) that the conflicting relationship between the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) has not contributed to give “peace” to the country after the 2nd round of elections.

“I think that both the current president and the president-elect should launch words of harmony, in obedience to the constitutional text. I have not verified it”said Temer during the “Lide Brazil Conference”an event that brings together Brazilian authorities in New York, United States.

In the opinion of the former president, the “radicalization” of the political debate will only be overcome when “everyone begins to strictly comply with the Constitution, preach it and disseminate it”🇧🇷

“The word of the people is in the constitutional text. Therefore, to disobey the constitutional text is to violate, exactly and precisely, the 1st, true and inaugural authority, which is the will of the people.”he said.

Institutional instability in the transition would also be reflection of a disrespect to the provisions signed by the Constitution, according to Temer. 🇧🇷Whenever there is a disharmony between Powers, there is an unconstitutionality that the constituted authorities are disobeying a constitutional order”, said.

The emedebista suggested that, in Lula’s place, he would have waved a gesture of rapprochement with Bolsonaro to “reassure” and “rebuild” the country at the end of the election.

“For my political palate, the president-elect, instead of criticizing the current president with slightly aggressive words, should say: I understand well the anguish […]🇧🇷 But I ask for your collaboration, the collaboration of all Brazilians so that we can reassure the country”said Temer.

Grupo Lide (Líderes Empresariais) holds this Monday (14.Nov.2022) the 1st edition of the “Lide Brazil Conference”, at HCNY (Harvard Club of New York) in New York, United States.

The purpose of the event is to debate respect for freedom, democracy and the economy of Brazil from 2023.

On this 1st day of the Lide Brazil Conference, ministers from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the TCU (Union Audit Court), as well as monetary authorities, representatives of class entities, public managers and private companies and more than 260 entrepreneurs.

STF Minister Cármen Lúcia was confirmed to participate in the event, but canceled at the last minute. The minister’s office did not inform the reason, but said that she had an unforeseen event.

All speakers warned of attacks on democracy and called for respect for the Constitution and the Democratic Rule of Law. At least 4 guests were attacked by Bolsonarista protesters in New York.

On Sunday (Nov. 13), 1 day before the event, the minister of the STF and president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, was cursed by Brazilians. He was approached in 2 moments: inside a restaurant and later, when leaving the establishment.

Ministers Gilmar and Lewandowski were also cursed as they left the hotel. Barroso was approached by a Brazilian woman and replied: “Don’t be rude.”

The event will also have a 2nd day of debate on Tuesday (15.nov), from 10 am to 2 pm, with the panel “Brazil’s Economy from 2023”🇧🇷 In the 2 days, the mediation will be carried out by Grupo Globo journalist Merval Pereira.

Lide’s president, businessman João Doria Neto, says that the event consolidates the group’s role in setting the national agenda of socioeconomic priorities and contributing to the credibility of the country’s image abroad.

“We are bringing, in an innovative way, to the US, important and respected leaders from different sectors and powers. Certainly, the result of the discussions will bring important reflections on Brazil’s priorities from 2023 onwards, as well as raising the perception of Brazil’s socioeconomic scenario abroad.”