The duo from which the next president of Brazil will emerge clashed this Sunday night, during their first solo debate, with repeated accusations of lying. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro have faced each other in a face-to-face with no clear winner that has been marked by a relatively respectful tone between the two in the midst of a virulent electoral campaign plagued by high-caliber accusations. Brazilians will elect their president in two Sundays.

Neither of them has made any serious mistakes or managed to prevail. The payment of 600 reais for the poorest, the delay in the purchase of vaccines and the corruption scandals have been the main issues addressed.

In Estudio SP dozens of people gathered to witness the debate, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Lela Beltrao

Although the televised exchange has been remarkably civil, given the prevailing climate in recent months, it has not been without its clashes. The leftist Lula has called President Bolsonaro a “little dictator” in addition to accusing him of “carrying 400,000 deaths behind his back due to his negligence and denial.” And like, in previous debates, Bolsonaro has counterattacked with the corruption scandals that affected Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), saying that when the left ruled, the theft of public money was systematic and aimed at benefiting friends.

Lula, who was imprisoned for corruption only to have his sentences annulled at the end of a long judicial journey, is aware that this is his main weak point. The former president defended himself by saying that “if there was corruption in Petrobras, the thief was caught because he was investigated and punished.”

The current president has dedicated a large part of his speeches to Aid Brazil, a monthly payment of 600 reais received by 20 million poor people. The polls indicate that little by little he is gaining support among the masses of the most needy, who are a traditional electorate of the PT.

It was the third debate between the presidential candidates, but this time they were alone, without the opponents defeated in the first round. The format has been very agile, based above all on questions that were asked to each other. As they were forced to let the other finish their argument before starting to speak, for the first time their compatriots have had the opportunity to listen to some proposals and arguments from Lula and Bolsonaro.

In addition, they could move around the stage, which allowed them to see the interaction of the two men who embody a polarization never seen before in Brazil. For a moment, Bolsonaro has even put his hand on Lula’s shoulder. Almost all the time they have treated each other as gentlemen, which is a very strong contrast with a campaign that after the first round has become even more virulent, with accusations of Satanism, bestiality or pederasty.

The head-to-head has ended in a draw. Commentators maintain that Lula has won the first of the two main blocs, and Bolsonaro the second. Analyst Thomas Traumann has tweeted: “Has the debate convinced anyone? I doubt it. It has served to reinforce the key messages of the campaigns and to make cuts to make videos to broadcast on networks”.

Families witness in their home the debate of the presidential candidates. Lela Beltrao

There are two weeks ahead in which both will continue to travel throughout the territory, sometimes with stops in several states on the same day, to strengthen their electorates and try to attract some of the few orphan votes that remain. After the first round, the teams of both candidates have been more focused on destroying the reputation of the adversary to wear him down than on detailing his few proposals.

The two candidates are summoned to another three debates but have not yet confirmed their presence. The last one would be two days before the elections.

