According to a poll, PT has 37% of voting intentions against 35% for the president; difference is within the margin of error

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), are technically tied in São Paulo, according to a Genial/Quaest survey released this Thursday (11.Aug.2022). The PT appears with 37% of voting intentions against 35% for Bolsonaro. This is the smallest difference between the 2 since March. At the time, Lula had 39% and the president, 25%.

The survey conducted 2,000 face-to-face interviews from August 5 to 8, 2022. It is registered in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) with the numbers SP-02135/2022 and BR-07655/2022. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. It cost R$ 131,100.00 and was paid by Banco Genial. Here’s the intact (19 MB).

According to research, the sum of voting intentions for the other presidential candidates is 13% in the state.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 7%. Simone Tebet (MDB) appears with 3% and the others are no more than 1%. Whites/nulls and people who do not intend to vote represent 9%. The undecided amount to 6%.

Among the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil no Estado, Bolsonaro went from 20% to 29% in one month. Lula went in the opposite direction and dropped from 54% to 51%.

Bolsonaro also grew up among evangelicals in São Paulo. It went from 42% to 48% in 1 month. Lula swung from 27% to 26%.

Among Catholics, the PT rose 3 points and reached 42%. Bolsonaro has 30%, a variation of 1 point from July to August.

2nd TURN

Lula and Bolsonaro are also technically tied in São Paulo andm possible 2nd round, but with greater difference between them. O PT has 44% against 40% for Bolsonaro. In March, the former president had 48%. Bolsonaro, with 31%. Last month, the score was 46% to 37% for Lula.

STATE GOVERNMENT

at presearch showed that the former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) is ahead in the electoral race in the State of São Paulo, with 34% of voting intentions. Then appear the former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and the governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), tied with 14%.

The other candidates scored up to 2%:

The survey tested 3 2nd shift scenarios:

Haddad vs. Tarcisio – PT wins with 44%, against 31% of the rival. White, null and those who will not vote add up to 17%. 9% are undecided;

– PT wins with 44%, against 31% of the rival. White, null and those who will not vote add up to 17%. 9% are undecided; Haddad vs. Garcia – in the dispute against the governor of the state, the former mayor of the capital wins with less tranquility: it is 41% against 32%. White, null and those who will not vote are 19%. Undecided, 9%.

– in the dispute against the governor of the state, the former mayor of the capital wins with less tranquility: it is 41% against 32%. White, null and those who will not vote are 19%. Undecided, 9%. Garcia vs. Tarcisio – in the scenario between PSDB and Republicans, the dispute is within the margin of error. Garcia has 29% and Tarcísio has 26%. The number of blank, null and non-voting votes rises to 28%. Undecided are 17%.

SENATE

Genial/Quaest also verified the voting intentions of people from São Paulo for the Senate. Former governor Márcio França (PSB) leads with 29%, followed by former minister Marcos Pontes (PL), which has 12%, and the state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB), with 10%.

Then come:

White, null and those who will not vote add up to 21%. The undecided are 16%.

