President, for now, has a fuller agenda than the PT; in addition to SP, RJ and MG, Bolsonaro will go to Bahia

As they did for the last 3 weeks, candidates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will focus their campaign engagements in the Southeast region in the last week before Round 2 on October 30, 2022.

With 7 days of the election, the polls of intention to vote indicate that it will be one of the tightest elections in the history of democracy in Brazil. Lula appears with an advantage that varies from 2.6 to 8 percentage points. In some surveys, the 2 is tied by the margin of error.

The 2 candidates work intensively so that any changes are in their favor. They are also concerned about a possible increase in abstention. November 2nd is a national holiday, All Souls’ Day. Therefore, the two campaigns have made appeals for voters to attend the polls next Sunday (30.Oct.2022).

On Friday (Oct 28), the Rede Globo holds the last debate for president. Lula will not have appointments on Thursday (27.Oct) ​​or on Friday. He will be in seclusion to prepare. Bolsonaro will only stop participating in events on Friday.

The 2 candidates will have several meetings with voters in the coming days. Bolsonaro has more appointments scheduled for now.

Here are the main strategies and commitments of the president in the last week of the campaign:

submission of 22 proposals – Bolsonaro declared that his team prepares material that consolidates proposals from his government plan into 22 items. The expectation is that the material will be published in the “super live” this Sunday;

– Bolsonaro declared that his team prepares material that consolidates proposals from his government plan into 22 items. The expectation is that the material will be published in the “super live” this Sunday; counterattack on the TSE – for the time being, the president holds back on the latest actions of the Court. He made mild criticisms, but is studying attributing a persecutory taint to the president of the Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes, in the coming days;

– for the time being, the president holds back on the latest actions of the Court. He made mild criticisms, but is studying attributing a persecutory taint to the president of the Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes, in the coming days; debate in Globe and sabbath at RecordTV – the assessment of the team is that Bolsonaro did well in the confrontation of the band and, therefore, bets on the debate on Globe; with the absence of Lula, evaluate the space in the RecordTV;

– the assessment of the team is that Bolsonaro did well in the confrontation of the band and, therefore, bets on the debate on Globe; with the absence of Lula, evaluate the space in the RecordTV; Michelle in caravan – in search of the female vote, the first lady continues with the political acts of the group “Women with Bolsonaro”with strong penetration in evangelical churches;

– in search of the female vote, the first lady continues with the political acts of the group “Women with Bolsonaro”with strong penetration in evangelical churches; priority in the Southeast – during the 2nd round campaign, Bolsonaro made 5 trips to Minas Gerais, 4 to São Paulo and 3 to Rio de Janeiro. It was only once to: Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. In the last week, he must stick to the plan.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – Oct.22, 2022 In the final stretch, Lula and Bolsonado compete for votes mainly in the Southeast; in the image, a car with PT supporters and another, with a sticker in favor of the current president, are waiting for the traffic light to open in Brasília

BOLSONARO SCHEDULE

The president will continue this Sunday (Oct 23) in São Paulo. In the morning, he will go to the Worldwide Church of the Power of God. At 17:00, he must participate in the closing of the “super live” –transmission that should last 22 hours with the participation of personalities supporting the government, such as the player Neymar.

At the end of the day, the candidate will participate in a debate at the RecordTV. Without Lula, it will be an interview.

On Monday (Oct 24), Bolsonaro will be in Brasília. He will meet with industrial entrepreneurs. On Tuesday (25.Oct), he will go to Bahia. He will participate in an act in Guanambi. Then in Barreiras.

Luís Eduardo Magalhães, 90 km from Barreiras, is the only city in the state where Bolsonaro beat Lula in the 1st round. It is an agribusiness hub. The president tries to stay ahead of the PT in other municipalities in the region. The trip to the State will be the only one in the last week of the campaign.

On Wednesday (Oct 26), Bolsonaro will be in Minas Gerais: Teófilo Otoni in the morning and Uberlândia in the afternoon. On Thursday, the trip to Ribeirão Preto (SP) was planned, but the campaign plans may change. The president will spend Friday (28.Oct) ​​in Rio, without commitments during the day. He will be at the debate of the Globe facing Lula.

In parallel with the president’s agenda, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and former minister and senator-elect Damares Alves (Republicans) continue the meetings of the group “Women with Bolsonaro” throughout Brazil.

SQUID SCHEDULE

Lula is this Sunday (Oct 23) in São Paulo (SP). Talk to digital influencers in the morning. At the end of the day, at 8:30 pm, she will participate in a podcast on YouTube with influencer Cauê Moura.

Although he prioritizes street acts in this final stretch, Lula will participate in, probably, the last closed event of his campaign on Monday (24.Oct.2022). An act at the Teatro da PUC (Tuca), in São Paulo, was organized by the Prerogativas group, of lawyers identified with the PT campaign. It will be called “Act in defense of democracy and Brazil with Lula and Haddad”.

Former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Joaquim Barbosa, former Minister of Finance and former President of the Central Bank Henrique Meirelles and one of the founders of the Novo party, João Amoêdo, were invited. Meirelles confirmed his presence. Amoêdo must not attend.

On Wednesday (Oct 26), PT will hold a campaign closing rally in São Paulo. On Thursday (27.Oct), it’s your birthday. He will be 77 years old. On the 6th he will have no commitments. He intends to prepare himself for the last debate of the campaign, the Globe. On Saturday (29.Oct), he plans to take a walk through São Paulo.

The PT campaign wants Simone Tebet (MDB) participate in all events in São Paulo. She had 1.6 million votes in the state, 6.34% of the total. Its performance was better among São Paulo than in the whole country (4.16%).

PT members want to make the most of the support of the senator from Mato Grosso do Sul. She will be out of office as of 2023. There are expectations that she will be Minister of Education if Lula is elected. But there is no public commitment on this.

Lula should also intensify his participation in social networks. The campaign identified that it was still behind Bolsonaro in the digital strategy.