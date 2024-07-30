Brazil and the United States ask for minutes to support the victory of Nicolás Maduro, who declared himself president on Monday (30.Jul)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will speak on the phone with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at 3:30 pm this Tuesday (30.Jul.2024), to discuss the situation in Venezuela.

The conversation between Lula and Biden was scheduled at the request of the White House, as confirmed by the Planalto Palace to Poder360. The commitment is registered in the official agenda of Lula.

On Monday (29th July), the CNE (National Electoral Council) of Venezuela declared the re-election of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) with 51.2% of the votes, compared to 44% for his opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia (United Democratic Platform, center-right).

The opposition, however, denounces fraud and does not recognize the result of the vote. Streets across the country were taken over by protests.

On Monday afternoon (July 29), the special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, met with Maduro. In the morning, Amorim stated in a note that the Brazilian government is following the unfolding of events to “be able to arrive at a fact-based assessment”.

The advisor, who was once Minister of Foreign Affairs, demanded that the CNE, linked to the Maduro government, provide the minutes that support the announced result. He also said that he would not endorse “no narrative that there was fraud”.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Mature Moros, 61, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”. There are also restrictions described in reports from the OAS (regarding the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).