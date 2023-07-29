Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2023 – 21:23 Share

US President Joe Biden said this Friday (28) that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to meet with him soon to discuss climate change.

“Lula from Brazil wants to meet with me soon because you know there is more carbon absorbed from the air in the Amazon than all the carbon admitted into the United States annually,” Biden said at a campaign event.

Biden did not say when or where he will meet Lula.

In June, Lula unveiled a plan to fulfill his pledge to eliminate illegal deforestation in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, by 2030.

The two presidents will be in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, in September, and are expected to speak on the same day.

A Brazil Agency contacted the Planalto Palace, which confirmed that the meeting “should take place”.

*With information from Reuters