Launch of the “Partnership for workers’ rights” had speeches from the 2 presidents; PT member said there is no democracy without unions

The presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and from the United States, Joe Biden, defended the actions of unions by launching the “Partnership for Workers’ Rights” in New York. Both are in the city for the UN General Assembly (United Nations). The North American stated that his administration is the most favorable to unions in history, while the PT member said that without these bodies there is no democracy.

“We want to perhaps create a new operating framework in the relationship between capital and labor. A 21st century, civilized relationship, but even taking into account President Biden’s speech, all the people who believe that a weak union will make businesspeople earn more, that the country will be better, are mistaken. There is no democracy without a strong union”said Lula.

Biden spoke first, but maintained the same tone: “We don’t want just one class to do well. We want the poor to have the possibility of moving up in life. The rich don’t pay enough taxes. And this vision is driven by strong labor action. That’s why I’m proud that my administration has been characterized as the most pro-union government in U.S. history.”.

The countries also published a joint declaration in which they affirm the importance of placing workers in the “center of political solutions” in the face of climate change, increasing poverty levels and economic inequality.

Both met this Wednesday (September 20) for a bilateral meeting in New York. Lula went to the city to give the opening speech of the 78th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations) on the 3rd (September 19).

The 2 countries will work with union partners and the ILO (International Labor Organization). There is the intention to involve other countries and “global partners”according to the government.

Joint activities between Brazil and the USA include: