PT member and president of Bolivia spoke by phone this Thursday (September 28th); agreed to start the work as soon as possible

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called this Thursday (September 28, 2023) the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce. The heads of state discussed the need to build an international bridge over the Mamoré River, in the Amazon basin.

The South American presidents also released a joint note on the topic in which they say that the work must be carried out with the “as soon as possible” because of the “interests of local communities on both sides of the border”.

It was agreed that Brazil must present a proposal for forwarding the project stages by next Friday (September 29th). The idea will be evaluated by the Bolivian government.

According to the note, the discussion for the construction of the bridge has existed since 2007 and was resumed by technical teams from the 2 countries in the 1st half of 2023.

Read the full statement:

“Regarding the issue of building a bridge over the Mamoré River, the subject of an agreement signed between Brazil and Bolivia in 2007 and whose treatment has been resumed by technical teams from both countries since the first half of 2023, the governments of both countries today, September 27th, reaffirmed their willingness to carry out the aforementioned work as quickly as possible, taking into account, in particular, the interests of local communities on both sides of the border.

“In this sense, the governments of Brazil and Bolivia identified guidance to be given to the next stages of the project. It was agreed that the Brazilian side will present, by the end of next Friday, September 29th, a proposal for consideration by the Bolivian side that reflects the interests of both countries and its subsequent ratification, as established by the 2007 Agreement.

“The governments of Brazil and Bolivia also reiterate the excellent state of bilateral relations, which today involve several projects and initiatives aimed at improving physical and economic integration between the two countries, to the benefit of their populations.”