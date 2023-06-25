Criticism began on January 18 and intensified thereafter; there was no mention of the subject in possession

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and its allies criticized the BC (Central Bank) at least 75 times since the beginning of the government. The Chief Executive was the most active from January to June: 19 complaints in all. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadranked 2nd in ranking who complained most about the performance of the monetary authority. It was 17 times.

The criticism started on January 18, 2023. And it intensified. In June alone, for example, Lula and allies criticized the Central Bank 22 times. The infographics with the reviews are published throughout this report.

Prior to January 18, the subject was seldom addressed by the president. In the speech given to Congress during his inauguration, Lula made no mention of the Central Bank or interest rates.

The only passage correlated with the Central Bank is this: “​​The model we propose, approved at the ballot box, does require a commitment to responsibility, credibility and predictability; and we will not give up on that. It was with budgetary, fiscal and monetaryseeking stability, controlling inflation and respecting the contracts that we govern this country”.

In the election campaign, the president also left the base rate aside. The Selic rate is at 13.75%, a high level that serves to control inflation and future expectations for price indices. On the other hand, high interest rates limit economic activity and make credit more expensive, which harms small businesses. This is one of the reasons for Lula to question the operational autonomy of the Central Bank, sanctioned in February 2021.

The Chief Executive holds BC President Roberto Campos Neto responsible for the country’s macroeconomic problems. O Power360 selected 3 of these criticisms of Lula to illustrate what the president thinks:

Feb.2023 – Lula talks about reviewing BC autonomy if the economy does not improve;

RESPECT FOR TECHNICAL INTEGRITY

The Selic has been at 13.75% since August 2022. It rose 4.5 percentage points in 2022. Last year, which was an election year, the economy also suffered from the 2021 interest rate hike, as monetary policy has an effect lagged over approximately 18 months – the so-called “relevant horizon”. In 2021 and 2022, the country experienced the greatest monetary tightening of the 21st century.

The BC criticizes the argument that the decisions are political, since part of the restriction on credit conditions was carried out during the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Defends that the announcements are technical.

After criticism from Lula and allies, Campos Neto had to go to the Senate twice to provide clarification on the level of the Selic rate. The main arguments for keeping interest rates high were inflation still above the target and future expectations for inflation and interest rates”unanchored”, that is, with a high degree of uncertainty.

Asked respect fortechnical integrity” of the Central Bank. He said that he would like the country to have low interest rates, but that it was necessary to take the IPCA (National Index of Consumer Prices) to the target. O Power360 selected 3 speeches by Campos Neto to defend the action of the monetary authority:

EXALTED ALLIES

In addition to Lula, the government’s main allies have been ready to attack the Central Bank for its decisions. At the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, held on Wednesday (June 21, 2023), the Central Bank again ignored the criticism and maintained the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum. This was the 7th maintenance of interest rates in a row, being the 4th in the current government.

According to Boletim Focus projections, the market expected a signal of a cut of 0.25 percentage points at the next meeting, which will be in August. The BC did not indicate, and the Selic should only fall in September.

the federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) filed an accusation on Thursday (22.jun.2023) against Roberto Campos Neto at the CMN (National Monetary Council). He says that the head of the monetary authority presents “poor performance” to fulfill the institution’s objectives and asks the board to evaluate the possibility of sending a resignation from the position.

“It seems, more and more, that Roberto Campos Neto and the Central Bank are not acting in a technical way by maintaining, for the 7th consecutive time, interest rates at such a high level, but, rather, acting politically to brake the Brazilian economy and sabotage the government of President Lula”, declared the PT.

The president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), said that the decision is political and called Campos Neto “man” by former President Jair Bolsonaro. “[Ele] Wants to interdict the development of Brazil“, he said.

They are also on the list of people who have already criticized Campos Neto, or interest rates, or the inflation target: