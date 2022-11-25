If there is a good untyer of knots in the recent history of the Brazilian Republic, that person is the elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Since his days as a union leader, negotiation and flexibility have always been crucial every time the PT has won. And it wouldn’t be any different this time. The only name that was able to form a viable broad front to defeat President Jair Bolsonaro at the polls, Lula embraced the contradictory to return to the highest post of the Executive and now, even before his term officially begins, he is already facing his Gordian knot.

And for lack of an imbroglio, there are at least five that will need to be untied or resolved before January 1st. All of them cause, to some extent, considerable damage. Some for the economy, others for Brazil’s image abroad. There are also those that could cost historic allies of the Workers’ Party. And if the losses are varied, there is a common denominator in all of us: the Centrão. Owner and proprietor of Brazilian political leadership in recent years, these politicians have in their hands a spending bomb that exceeds R$ 200 billion, amnesty for deforesters and facilitation of the exploitation of biomes, in addition to the power of being much more symbiotically linked to the Lula government than promised in the election campaign.

The choice of Geraldo Alckmin as vice-president was a sure shot, but it will not be enough to resolve the impasses that loom large even before the government begins. Lula has already realized that winning the election was the easiest part of the process, and governing will require even more effort, conciliation and patience. Some economists who inflated his campaign, such as Pérsio Arida, Lara Resende and Arminio Fraga, have already questioned some decisions and the general feeling is that, by flirting with the Centrão, Lula is moving away from the broad and decisive democratic current for his election. And perhaps the same response that Alexander the Great gave to the impasse of the Gordian knot in 334 BC is up to the PT supporter and to cut it mercilessly — in this case, the physiological relationship that crosses governments.

transition PEC

Everything looked fine. Lula needed to guarantee resources for Bolsa Família and Congress was nodding positively. Until the milk turned sour. In Brasilia there are two explanations for this sudden change in attitude. The lower willingness of the mayor, Arthur Lira, to accept the project fearing he would not be reappointed to office in February 2023, and the media pressure that the PT has been putting on the end of the Secret Budget. Whatever the explanation, the fact is that the PEC draft presented by the Workers’ Party was far from ideal. There were no time cuts or presentation of budgetary solutions (to raise revenue or control expenses). Also missing was the clearest seam of the new fiscal anchor that would go into place of the spending cap. And all this while the congressional schedule points out that, for it to enter into force in January, the issue needs to be resolved by December 15th.

With time running out, and without Lula’s physical presence in Brasilia touching on the process, the subject became a God help us. Within the transition team, the discourse is about having at least two fiscal anchoring options. In the Chamber, PT and supporters hit the key that it is necessary to guarantee at least four years of Bolsa Família resources by law. At the top of the government, Gleisi Hofmann admits that it may take two years to negotiate. The result is loose figures and unsigned agreements. The PT estimated the need to obtain at least R$170 billion free of the spending ceiling. Congress already wanted to raise that amount to R$186 and include the rapporteur’s amendments. In the Senate, a text by Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) presented an alternative with expenditures of BRL 80 billion, while the rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), speaks of BRL 100 billion. None of these options has been formally ruled out and the PT has been waiting to see which one has the best balance between voter and market acceptance and, above all, which will have Lira’s endorsement to guarantee approval.

AT THE: Out of cap expenses

DAMAGE: Between BRL 80 and BRL 186 billion

ministries & ministries

While Lula hides the game about his team of ministerial ministers, a movement in the transitional government, in the market and in the press is happening in the sense of finding out who will be chosen. But in the National Congress the tone is different. Political parties, including Centrão, weigh the weight, measure and cost of supporting the elected government in the balance. And the harvest season is open. With important texts to be validated by the Legislature by December, the PT will need to ask for favors, and will have to pay later. The expectation is that, in addition to the 14 parties that have already formalized their support for the president-elect, six other parties will still approach the PT, which will require an even greater articulation with the base that formed the presidential campaign ticket.

But inside the Centrão there will be resistance, regardless of Lula’s gesture. The special highlight goes to the PL, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro and which has questioned without presenting proof the fairness of the electoral process in the second round (and only in the votes for president). The Liberal Party elected 99 deputies and became the largest bench in the Chamber, with the status of the MDB in past decades. And that is perhaps the fundamental difference. The former PMDB, as a majority, was present in all governments. Now Lula will deal with the fact that the biggest party is in the opposition. And he knows that it is difficult to know how Centrão would be divided, or if there would be room for dialogue. According to Lula, dialogue with all parties is part of democracy and is essential for a coalition government. The problem is that this account comes. And he knows.

AT THE: Accommodating dissent within a single government

DAMAGE: Loss of historical PT allies or difficulty governing in Congress

Environment

At the end of the lights on November 22, the Environment Commission in the Chamber took two important steps towards the approval of laws that are directly opposed to the speeches on preservation and an end to deforestation promoted by Lula at COP-27. By the decision of the parliamentarians, it was signed that the transit of wood through Brazil will become exempt from the control of the environmental agency if the course is between family producers. In practice, according to Raul Valle, specialist in public policies at WWF-Brasil, this means a hole in the already outdated metric for controlling illegal trade in the product.

“This is going to be a celebration for all loggers because the producer will be able to move without registering with the environmental agency,” he said. This project still goes through one more committee and then goes to the Senate. The other approved text authorizes the irregular occupation of altitude fields in the Atlantic Forest. Places of high concentration of biological wealth, the control of local deforestation was drastically reduced after the Atlantic Forest Law, but it is constantly the target of criticism from small agro-producers. The project provides for an amnesty for producers who occupied sites with these characteristics before 2008.

Processing quickly, the texts will be used as a bargaining chip by Centrão parliamentarians, as it deals with sensitive matters for the president-elect. It also deals with an agreement announced by Lula at the COP involving Brazil, the Republic of Congo and Indonesia for the preservation of tropical forests. The three nations have, together, 52% of the entire biome of this type on the planet. It was after PT announced its intention to formalize this partnership that Germany and Norway signaled the return of funds to support preservation. If he fails to reverse the scenario (the expectation is that he will be barred from the Senate) Lula will have his first setback with international repercussions.

AT THE: New law for the Atlantic Forest and timber transport

DAMAGE: Loss of support from the international community or fight with the ruralist caucus

Budget 2023

Another subject that needs to come out of the Legislative’s plans to be executed is the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA). With a vote scheduled for December 16, at the mouth of the legislative recess, the text needs to be enforceable in 2023, which seems unlikely in the evaluation of public budget specialists. Henrique Martins, professor of economics in the Public Policy Management course at the University of Brasília (UnB) says that approval by the Joint Budget Commission last Wednesday (23) was made with the wrong macroeconomic parameters. “They use GDP, inflation and interest rates that are no longer consistent with the internal and external scenario,” he said. According to the congressmen’s forecast, R$ 2.25 trillion in expenses with primary expenses are expected. Of public debt expenses, refinancing is expected to consume another R$ 2 trillion. The funding and investment released to the federal government next year would be R$ 63.7 billion. And then comes the negotiation with Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate who was the first to approach the government.

Pacheco’s main expectation involves the support of the PT and allied parties in the election of the board of directors in February 2023. The elected government, which has already signaled its interest in sustaining the re-election of the current president of the House, expects some gesture linked to the Budget in the to include, for example, a real readjustment of the minimum wage, mandatory resources for the Popular Pharmacy and Minha Casa Verde e Amarela programs and the cost of maintaining public schools. These three items alone would involve almost a third of the total available for investment foreseen in the Project presented by Paulo Guedes, current Minister of Economy, in August.

AT THE: Investments of BRL 63.76 billion

DAMAGE: Ceiling burst or management unfeasibility

Sanitation

Within the transitional government, there are also impasses involving Congress. The most accentuated today occurs within the group that discusses cities. This is because there is no unanimity on how to deal with the Basic Sanitation Framework, which in 2020 instituted new rules for the privatization of water and sewage management in Brazil. The left wing argues that, as it is designed, the rules harm smaller municipalities and open space for business cannibalization that harms universalization. Among those on the right, the text is seen as a breakthrough and will ensure an increase in universal access in the coming years, in addition to strengthening the cash flow of cities and states that have granted the service to the private sector.

One of the critics of the current model is the federal deputy elected by PSOL, Guilherme Boulos. According to the politician, who is also leader of the MTST, Brazilian municipalities need technical and financial support to plan the sector, especially the smaller ones. “It is inadmissible that the sector does not have a national fund that provides the universalization of the service, like other sectors”, he said. According to him, as it was designed in Congress, the Marco “let the private sector create the oligopoly of the sector.” The noise reached Congress and the parliamentarians who defend the new rules are already starting to talk about the possibility of the Lula government promoting an “infralegal deregulation of the sector” (measures that would be taken through decrees and regulations), which would increase uncertainty in contracts. In response, the PSOL deputy said that “it is not up to the Transition Team to review legislation, that role belongs to Congress”. According to him, it is up to the transition group, if necessary, to present “proposals for the revocation or amendment of decrees of the Bolsonaro Government that go against the goal of universalizing sanitation in Brazil.”

AT THE: Sanitation Legal Framework

DAMAGE: Loss of part of PT’s historical allies or legal uncertainty for investments in water and sewage.