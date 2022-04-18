The former president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, poses with the former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, on April 8. Sebastian Moreira (EFE)

Ten days ago, Brazilian politics produced a novelty of the first magnitude: Lula da Silva made it official that the vice-presidential candidate of his formula will be Geraldo Alckmin. The integration of the leader of the Workers’ Party, with whom he was, until the end of last year, one of the main figures of the PSDB social democrat, reveals the deep transformations that have taken place in the political map of Brazil, especially since the emergence of Jair Bolsonaro.

Although Alckmin joins this binomial from the Brazilian Socialist Party, his name represents something very clear: a tradition of politics from the state of São Paulo, progressive in politics and liberal in economics, which had its best representation in the two presidencies of Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

If you look closely, the announcement of this combination, which will be launched at a popular demonstration on April 30, is part of a trajectory whose starting point was Lula’s lunch with Cardoso, at Nelson Jobim’s house, which the leader of the PT presented saying that there was “a lot of democracy in the letter”.

The rapprochement with Alckmin harbors a powerful message for the electorate. Lula is saying that she intends to walk towards the center. Not only politically. Also in an aspect of public life that has become decisive in Brazil as in so many other societies: what is defined as “behavior agenda”, which includes issues that concern moral sensitivity and, in a very broad sense, ideological . Bolsonaro has waved reactionary flags like never before in this debate, taking advantage of the fears and prejudices of many citizens who suffer from vertigo in the face of cultural change.

The figure of a moderate bourgeois, like Alckmin, is intended as a reassuring nod to those voters. More necessary to the extent that, since former judge Sergio Moro left the race, the Brazilian president has improved in opinion polls. A Genial/Quaest survey places Lula at 45% and Bolsonaro at 31%, which represents an improvement of five points compared to the previous measurement. Another investigation, carried out by Power, places them at 44% and 32%. In this work, the governor of São Paulo and candidate of the PSDB, João Doria, registers 8% of the adhesions. A small but strategic number whose neutralization is aimed at the alliance of the PT with Alckmin. There is also a territorial objective throughout the move: Lula wants his party to stay with the governor of São Paulo through Fernando Haddad.

The movement of the former president also has another very obvious dimension: the economic one. Lula’s background should not inspire fear of some revolutionary outburst. As José Dirceu usually explains, “Lula is not a leader of the left. He is a trade unionist, who between the brake and the accelerator is always going to choose the brake”. However, the fantasy circulates among many Brazilians that, after prison, he could come back loaded with resentment against the establishment, and with some spirit of revenge.

To disprove that impression is not only Alckmin. The candidate has authorized the disclosure of the closeness of economists such as Gabriel Galípolo, a young ex-banker who passed through the public service working in the São Paulo administration of José Serra, of the PSDB. Galípolo began to share meetings with businessmen to explain the intentions of Lula. However, beyond the activity of this economist, observers pay attention to a small detail, which could become strategic: the adherence that many Cardoso collaborators gave to the candidacy of Marcelo Freixo, the one blessed by Lula for the governorship of Rio de Janeiro. Fraga is one of the stars of the Brazilian economy, admired by the markets since he was in charge, between 1999 and 2003, of the Central Bank of Brazil. In this Rio de Janeiro convergence is the seed of an incorporation?

The course that Lula is taking, predictable for those who know him, is not an isolated fact. It is a symptom of what is happening in the entire region. In many countries there is an option for the left. But it is about a left that, due to lack of vocation or lack of possibility, must renounce a populist approach to the economy. The most forceful definition was offered by the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, when he visited Kirchnerist Argentina: “We cannot give the fiscal balance to the right.”

What is the common sign of these ascending forces? Having incorporated into their programmatic background the awareness that there is a budget restriction. Of course, as is the case with Boric himself, the conceptual mandate of these leaderships is to respect that restriction, not by way of shrinking the State, but by way of greater tax pressure.

There is no reason not to believe that maintaining fiscal and monetary health is a sincere purpose. Although it is true that, in several cases, there is a political limit for any deviation. Pedro Castillo, in Peru, decided to keep the orthodox Julio Valverde at the head of the Central Bank. It is possible that if he had caused his replacement, he would not have had the necessary votes in Congress. In any case, Valverde is there, as a guarantor of Peruvian economic rationality. The Chilean Boric chose as Minister of Finance the prestigious Mario Marcel, who comes from being the president of the Central Bank of Michelle Bachelet and Sebastián Piñera.

Moderation can be a choice or evidence that the end of a road has been reached. This is what is happening in Venezuela. Nicolás Maduro managed to get out of hyperinflation through a fiscal and monetary adjustment that, in other circumstances, he would have denounced as “neoliberal.” Venezuelan inflation was, in March, 1.4%.

That of Alberto Fernández’s Argentina was 6.7%. It is the second highest on the planet after Russia. Fernández agreed on a rationalization program with the International Monetary Fund: reduction of energy subsidies; interest rate hike; and cutting the fiscal deficit, which cannot be financed, as it has been up to now, with monetary issues. The new orientation blew up the official coalition. Cristina Kirchner, who leads that coalition, rejected the agreement with the Fund. But Fernández, her delegate in her Presidency, had to seal it all the same: the alternative would be a collapse capable of endangering his permanence in power.

The novelty of leftist forces refraining from trying a management that ignores the balance of the State’s accounts is also due to a political phenomenon that is sweeping Latin America. The governments that have emerged, and the one that will emerge in Brazil if Lula returns, are controlled by multicolored coalitions, with a heterogeneous electoral base and, therefore, conditional. Any experiment that ventures beyond fiscal and monetary rationality requires, after a while, a more or less high amount of political repression. This is the material that is not available today.

