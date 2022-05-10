Former Governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB), the main name of the party in the state and an ally of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said that it is better for the 2 to expose their differences than to leave them in the background.

Alckmin will be Lula’s deputy on the ticket in which the two will contest this year’s presidential elections. The pre-application was launched on Saturday (May 7, 2022), the same day that France received the Power 360 in his political office in Jardim Paulista, an upscale region of São Paulo.

“I think it’s better to expose the differences”declared Márcio França. “Alckmin is not Lula, he does not think like Lula, he has differences with Lula and with the PT”said the former governor.

“But right now that’s not what we’re considering. We are taking into account who can bring together to defeat a field that we consider worse, less democratic”declared France.

Márcio França credited the reduction in resistance to Alckmin’s name in the PT and more left-wing allies to a maturing. He was one of the articulators of the Lula-Alckmin duo, formed by 2 historical political opponents.

“I think Lula, when he invites Alckmin, wants him to talk to traders, businessmen, military police, churches, the Catholic Church, to talk to the countryside of São Paulo, Paraná, to agribusiness”said the former governor.

Watch it below (1min32):

França likes to cook and said he will start testing recipes for chayote with squid, a combination suggested by Alckmin (nicknamed by former opponents of Popsicle de Chayo, because of the lack of enthusiasm in his speeches) in the speech in which the plate was launched.

“The cooking of the 2 [ingredientes] it’s quite different. But with creativity, you can put it together”he said.

Support for Lula

The most likely scenario today is that PSB and PT do not reach an agreement to unify their candidacy for governor in São Paulo. Both France and the former minister Fernando Haddad (EN) must run for office.

The report questioned whether France would agree to support Lula even if he gives more support to Haddad – both are coreligionists.

“It’s not a matter of bumping into”said the former governor. “We have a mission, which is to be able to make an alternative to this non-democracy thing”he declared, referring to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “The alternative that is viable today is Lula”he said.

The PT leads the polls of voting intentions for president. Bolsonaro, however, has been reducing the gap.

3rd way in Sao Paulo

França indicated that it will place itself as a 3rd way to São Paulo. In other words, something outside the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro – despite himself being an ally of the PT.

“Brazil has been trying all this time, in the last 2 years, to find such a 3rd way. And did not find. São Paulo found”he said.

“Who can put together seemingly impossible things to be fused together? I can. I talk to Bolsonaro’s voters, I have relationships with Bolsonaro people, but I also have many with the PT”he declared.

“I have 40 years of public life, I’m quite experienced, I’ve been through several positions, and above all I haven’t made enemies, big opponents. So I think maybe that’s an important difference.”said France.

“The tone of the campaign is perhaps this: São Paulo found a 3rd way that Brazil did not find”he said.

France said that the priority of the government program he will present will be job creation.

Watch it below (1min58):

França also mentioned the other 2 pre-candidates considered competitive for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. “There is Lula’s candidate, Haddad, there is Bolsonaro’s candidate, who is Tarcísio, and there is Doria’s candidate, who is Rodrigo. And there’s the people’s candidate, who will then have to decide who he is.”declared.

The former governor will explore the facts of Rodrigo Garcia to have been vice of João Doria (PSDB) – in the interview, he referred to him as “Dorinha” and “Doriadrigo”– and Tarcísio is from Rio de Janeiro to try to wear them down.

In his political field, França says he has less rejection and, therefore, a greater chance of winning in the 2nd round. “Whoever is a PT, that root PT, will vote Haddad, that’s what I imagine. Now, whoever wants to win the election in São Paulo will vote for Márcio França”declared.

Voting intention polls show Haddad in front and France in 2nd.