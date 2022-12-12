President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will graduate this Monday, the 12th, alongside the vice-president elected on the ticket, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The ceremony will start at 2 pm, at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in Brasília, and can be watched online through social networks and the body’s YouTube channel.

The diploma validates the results of the second round of elections, after a period of time necessary for the possibility of contesting the results. The delivery of the diploma is the legal act that attests that the graduates are, effectively, the candidates elected by the majority of the population at the polls. The document is what enables an elected candidate to take office. In turn, Lula’s inauguration will take place on January 1st.

According to a calendar released by the TSE before the elections, diplomacy could take place by December 19. Lula’s team had been working to prevent it from happening on the last day of the term, with fears of riots caused by supporters of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), defeated in the second round. The security scheme will be strengthened and will include increased policing, protection barriers, use of metal detectors and sweeping by the Federal Police’s anti-bomb group.