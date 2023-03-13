The Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government began to host allies in strategic positions in public companies that earn up to R$ 40,000 extra for monthly or bimonthly meetings. Seats on the boards of state-owned companies are given to support supporters, ensure control over decisions on the direction of companies and increase the remuneration of ministers and executives.

Last year, 77 public companies transferred R$ 14.6 million in fees and jetons to 460 people. Spending on extras is even greater because mixed economy companies do not follow the same transparency rules, and the amounts paid are not revealed. Values ​​must be repeated until December.

The first changes in the Lula government have already been made to the Board of Directors of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), after the resignation, in January, of six appointees by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). A member of the BNDES receives BRL 8.1 thousand for monthly meetings, in addition to extraordinary ones.

Among the new members of the team are former Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira, who served in Lula’s second term and in Dilma Rousseff’s (PT) government, and climatologist Carlos Nobre. Their entry, according to the president of the BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, aims at an “environmental transition” at the bank.

Head of the special advisory service at the Secretariat for Institutional Relations of the Presidency of the Republic and former advisor to the PT leadership’s office in the Senate, Jean Keiji Uema also became a BNDES advisor. In addition to him, there is also Robinson Barreirinhas, secretary of the Federal Revenue chosen by the Minister of Economy, Fernando Haddad. Barreirinhas headed the Secretariat of Legal Affairs of the City of São Paulo during Haddad’s administration (2013-2016).

Economist Rafael Lucchesi, former Secretary of Science and Technology in the government of PT Jaques Wagner, in Bahia, was chosen to preside over the council. Lucchesi was also on the Lula government’s transition team at the end of last year.

MORE CHANGES. The government supporters are already preparing replacements in other councils. At Itaipu Binacional, indications of Jair Bolsonaro should soon lose positions with salaries of R$ 34,000 for bimonthly meetings. Among the remaining Bolsonarists are former special advisor Célio Faria Junior and former ministers Bento Albuquerque and Adolfo Sachsida.

Bento is at the center of the scandal involving the illegal entry of jewelry into Brazil, revealed by the Estadão. As indicated by Bolsonaro, the former ministers have a mandate until May 2024. The company’s bylaws, however, allow the replacement of directors at any time. The Lula government is preparing the replacements, according to PT members. The new names are being analyzed by the Civil House.

INCREMENT. Vacancies on company directors are usually given to ministers and executives from the private sector for salary increases. Jetons are not considered salary and therefore do not enter into salary cap calculations, equivalent to the monthly salary of a minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which will increase to R$ 41,600 as of April.

The head of the Communications portfolio, Juscelino Filho, assumed the presidency of the Deliberative Council of the Sistel de Seguridade Social Foundation, the supplementary pension fund for employees of telecommunications companies. As it is a private entity, the compensation of board members is not public.

A licensed member of the União Brasil do Maranhão and without expertise in the field of telecommunications, Juscelino Filho took the vacancy at Telebras. The company says it appoints “high-level executives as representative members to compose its deliberative board”. It is customary for Telebras to appoint a name from the ministry to the board. Until last year, the portfolio was represented not by the minister, but by the then executive secretary, Maria Estella Dantas.

The Lula government has not yet changed the composition of the main administrative councils of state-owned companies. Companies like Petrobras and Embraer pay jetons in excess of R$40,000. The first deliberative meetings are in the process of being held. New exchanges are foreseen from April this year. Sought, the Civil House did not comment.

DECISION. In 2020, the Supreme decided that politicians and servers could accumulate salaries, extrapolating the current ceiling of functionalism. Bonuses that guaranteed super wages were considered private wages. This situation was questioned by a direct action of unconstitutionality (ADI) filed by the PT and the PDT in 1996, during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso administration. After the toucan administration, however, the PT governments of Lula and Dilma and also those of Michel Temer (MDB) and Bolsonaro resorted to the practice of jetons to boost the salaries of political allies.

In the Bolsonaro government, reserve generals and members of the economic team were among those who went beyond the public service ceiling with appointments to the boards of state-owned companies. One of the discourses of the previous government is that, in the case of the economic area, inflated salaries allowed the hiring of executives from the private sector with higher salaries.

A priori, nominations need to be analyzed by government bodies. The Civil House gives the final word on the technical aptitude and capacity of those nominated to occupy positions on the boards of public companies. However, it almost became a practice to appoint people close to the president or ministers with no direct relationship with the areas in which the state-owned companies operate.

LIMITS. Initiatives to limit jetons often fail. In a rare departure from the practice of inflating salaries, the 2016 State-owned Law prohibited party leaders from taking leadership positions. The norm that established governance guidelines for state-owned companies, however, did not prevent the use of boards as an instrument to guarantee high salaries or as a bargaining chip in negotiations between the Planalto Palace and Congress.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.