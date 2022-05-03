On Twitter, the writer cited the possibility that PT would allow “serious chances” of reelection of the president

The writer Paulo Coelho criticized on Sunday (May 1, 2022) what he called “verbal incontinence” of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). According to the author, if the PT “not investing in social communities”, will be helping in the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“If Lula continues with this verbal incontinence and if he does not invest in social communities in an intelligent and professional way, he will allow the current tenant of the Planalto to have a serious chance of reelection”, wrote Paulo Coelho on Twitter.

Here is the publication:

Last month, Lula encouraged his supporters to go to the houses of deputies to “disturb tranquility”. He made the statement during an event held by the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores). At the time, the PT defended the need to change the way of putting pressure on Congress.

Lula then stated that abortion should be treated as a public health issue and a right that all women should have.

The speech was criticized by evangelical politicians, bolsonaristas and even members of the left. Faced with the reaction, the PT said he is against abortion, but reaffirmed that it is necessary to treat the matter as a health issue.