





The candidacy for the presidency of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who counts the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin in the vice, was formally registered before the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Saturday (6).

According to Lula’s advisors, the candidacy was registered by the representative of the coalition, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR) – national president of the PT – and by the offices of Aragão e Ferraro Advogados and Zanin Martins Advogados.

Lula and Alckmin will be candidates for the Brasil da Esperança Coalition, made up of the PT-PV-PCdoB Federation, the PSOL-REDE Federation, the PSB, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir. In all, nine parties are part of the coalition, which will be the largest among all in dispute and, therefore, should also have the longest campaign time on national radio and television.

Officially, the election campaign, when candidates can effectively ask for votes and disclose their numbers, starts on August 16th. Registration with the TSE and the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs) must be done until August 15







