





The slate formed between former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) asked the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Saturday, 6th, to register their candidacy for the Palácio do Planalto. . With the end of the conventions, the parties have until August 15 to ask the Court to formalize their candidates in the October elections.

“The Lula-Alckmin ticket is officially registered. We are very happy to start the electoral process, a fundamental mark of democracy, the greatest asset of Brazilian society”, says an official note released by the campaign of Lula and Alckmin, candidates for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively.

The ticket is supported by the two other parties that form a federation with the PT, PCdoB and PV, in addition to Solidarity, Avante, PSOL and Rede.

On the 29th, the PSB made official Alckmin’s name at a convention as a candidate for vice president on Lula’s plateau for the Planalto. Former governor of São Paulo, Alckmin was a member of the PSDB for 33 years. After internal friction, the now ex-Toucan left the party he helped found last year. This year, he joined the PSB to form an alliance with Lula.

With a conservative profile and an opponent of the PT for decades, Alckmin decided to join the PT to try to defeat the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the most recent Datafolha poll, released on July 28, PT appears with 47% of voting intentions, the same level as in the June poll, and Bolsonaro with 29%, an increase of one percentage point, within the margin of error. , which is two percentage points.

With that, the PT campaign gained strength in the strategy of trying to attract more allies to resolve the election in the first round. More recent research, from other institutes, however, has pointed to a recovery of the current president, after a series of measures to reduce fuel prices.







