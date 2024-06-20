President says he is “sad” because workers are not grateful for the 9% salary increase for federal employees in 2023

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized again this Thursday (June 20, 2024) the strike at universities and federal institutes, which has already lasted around 2 months. According to the PT member, workers cannot forget what has already been done for them.

“Sometimes I feel sad because no one thanked me for the 9% [de reajuste salarial] and they are going on strike saying it’s for 4.5% and we didn’t give anything this year. We didn’t give because we can’t give”he stated in an interview with radio VerdinhaIn Ceara.

Lula stated that adjustments greater than the 4.5% offered by the government could be offered in the future, but said it was necessary to wait.

“This does not mean that in the following years we cannot give more than 4.5%. They just have to understand that we have been in government for 1 year and 6 months”he stated.

According to the president, he reinforced in a meeting with the rectors of universities and federal institutes that he is willing to listen to complaints and that his government does not lack opportunities to negotiate.

“I said to the deans: it is important that you remember that you are not harming the government. You are not harming Lula. You are actually harming the students, who are missing good days of school, good hours of class”, he said.

TEACHERS DELIBERATE

According to the Andes-SN (National Union of Teachers of Higher Education Institutions), the strike that began in April takes place in 64 out of 69 universities.

The national command of the university teachers’ strike, linked to Andes, asked teachers to hold local assemblies until Friday (June 21) to evaluate the proposals presented by the federal government to the category.

In a form sent to union sections, regional secretariats and local strike commands, the union asks teachers to “sign or not”the proposals of the MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services) and the MEC (Ministry of Education) and whether the category should “continue the strike or build your collective exit”.

The form must be completed by 12pm next Friday (June 21). The answers will inform the meeting of the national strike command that will be held over the weekend in Brasília.

GOVERNMENT PROPOSAL

According to the government, with the 9% linear adjustment granted to federal employees in 2023, the total increase will range from 23% to 43% over a 4-year period.

The MGI stated that the government improved supply in all scenarios and that teachers will have an increase above the estimated inflation of 15% from 2023 to 2026.

The previous proposal established a zero adjustment in 2024, 9% in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026. Added to the linear adjustment of 9% granted to federal employees last year, the total increase would reach 21.5% over a 4-year period .

At the end of May, the body reported that it had presented the final proposal and considered “closed” the salary adjustment negotiation, but informed, however, that “the government remained open to dialogue on non-salary issues”.

Also that month, the MEC recomposed the Budget for higher education, establishing more resources to cover expenses: R$279.2 million for universities and R$120.7 million for federal institutes.

On Friday (June 14), the Ministry of Education promised to revokeafter the end of the strike, ordinance 983, of November 2020 – which increased the minimum weekly working hours for teachers.

Lula announced that the federal government will invest in infrastructure improvements of all federal universities (R$ 3.17 billion), university hospitals (R$ 1.75 billion) and the creation of 10 new campuses in the 5 regions of the country (R$ 600 billion).

The total is R$5.5 billion from the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).