President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again criticized the privatization of Eletrobras and said that what happened was “banditry that must be (considered) a crime against the country”. According to Lula, he will work to prove corruption in the country. Lula repeated this Thursday night, 11, in Salvador, the subject, which he had already addressed during the afternoon.

He said that the government filed, through the Advocacy General of the Union (AGU), with a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to expand its power in the company, on the advice of the Minister of Civil House, Rui Costa. “We are fighting for the Brazilian government to have on the board (of Eletrobras) representation of 43% (of the shares).”

“In the privatization, banditry was carried out that must be a crime against the country”, he said, in the midst of the government’s efforts to return with the nationalization of the company and the amount that the government will have to pay to recover the company. “The government itself made a law harming the government and we are going to investigate, open a process and try to prove the corruption that has occurred in this country so that the Brazilian people know who practiced corruption.”