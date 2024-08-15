President says that Brazil “will succeed” and that money must circulate in the economy

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) that Brazil needs to have “many new faculties”, but defended fewer law courses and more those related to the field of exact sciences, such as engineering, mathematics and “digitization”, so that people can learn to deal with AI (artificial intelligence).

“I honestly don’t know who the crazy person is who invented artificial intelligence with so many intelligent people in this country, so many people like you, who show such human intelligence to improve the lives of the people.”he told an audience of ministers and businesspeople from the pharmaceutical industry at a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasília.

Watch (1min8s):

The president told the group that Brazil is experiencing a good economic moment, although it is not in the “paradise of paradises”, and that, at the end of his term, in 2026, anyone who disbelieved in his government will have to apologize.

“The Brazilian economy is not the paradise of paradises, especially because when it grew 14% per year it was not a paradise. At that time there was a difference between the economy and the ideology, when the economy grew at 14% and the youth were persecuted because they were trying to overthrow the military regime. But the economy grew and, when it stopped growing, the people were no longer richer, they were poorer.” he said.

Lula also defended the greater circulation of money in society as a way of inducing economic growth and, thus, improving social indicators.

Watch Lula’s full speech (13min57s):