BRASILIA (Reuters) -President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva admitted this Wednesday that there was a failure of the government’s intelligence to prevent the violent acts of January 8 in Brasília and said that he had the impression that the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers were the beginning of a coup d’état under the order of Jair Bolsonaro, adding that the former president will have to be punished and considered ineligible if his involvement in the act carried out by his supporters is proven.

Lula’s statements were given in an exclusive interview with GloboNews, the first since taking office and held 10 days after the invasion and depredation of the Planalto Palace and the buildings of the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The president said that none of the federal government’s intelligence systems worked to prevent the attacks, mentioning the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Armed Forces.

According to Lula, when he traveled with “the greatest tranquility” on the Friday before the attacks to Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, to inspect the damage caused by rains, he had received information that there were only 150 people in the camp in front of the barracks. Army general in the federal capital, where most of those involved in the attacks left.

However, since the previous week there had been calls for action on social media and, on Sunday, 8,000 people took part in the violent acts, according to Lula.

“We made an elementary mistake, my intelligence did not exist,” he said. “If I had known I would not have traveled. We were living off the joy of taking office, I didn’t imagine that this could happen because this had never happened in Brazilian history, not even in the armed struggle (against the military dictatorship)”.

Lula said he was under the impression that the January 8 attack was the beginning of an attempted coup d’état, and that the coup plotters would be complying with the order and guidance that Bolsonaro would have given “for a long time”.

“I had the impression that it was the beginning of a coup d’état. I even got the impression that the staff was following orders, Bolsonaro’s guidance, “he said.

“I think that his decision to keep quiet after losing the elections, not to pass the banner and go to Miami, and his silence after it happened, gave me the impression that he knew what was going on”, said Lula, adding that this way of acting it was possibly to allow Bolsonaro to return to Brazil “in the glory of a coup”.

Bolsonaro, who traveled to the United States two days before the end of his term, has still not openly acknowledged Lula’s victory in the elections, after having raised unfounded doubts about the security of the Brazilian electoral process. Last week, he became the target of an investigation by the STF that investigates the instigation and intellectual authorship of the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers after sharing a video on social networks questioning Lula’s victory.

GLO

According to Lula, testimonies from the investigations have shown that the acts involved “very professional people” and that there were no “political illiterates” involved.

When making a detailed description of the events before and after that fateful Sunday, the president stated that by following the developments of the actions from afar, they even suggested that he determine an operation of Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO), a military operation in which deploys the Armed Forces to restore order.

Lula said he rejected the suggestion and cited to justify the example of the then governor of Rio de Janeiro, Luiz Fernando Pezão, who, according to him, became a “queen of England” after the measure was enacted in that state in 2018, during the administration of former President Michel Temer.

“I had just been elected president and I was not going to give up fulfilling my duties and exercising power in its fullness”, said Lula. “That’s why, instead of GLO, we decided to intervene with the Brasília police, who had been colluding with the case,” she added.

According to the president, the coup attempt did not prosper because the police began to respond to the coup leaders with force after the federal intervention in the security of the DF and because there was a reaction from the institutions and all the governors.

BOLSONARO

The president stated that he does not consider Bolsonaro “a card from the deck” for 2026 after the electoral defeat last October and in view of the latest events, but he made a point of highlighting that the former president could become ineligible if his direct participation in the elections is proven. acts of the 8th.

“If Bolsonaro directly participates in what happened, he has to be punished, and if he is punished he is ineligible. It goes for him, it goes for me, it goes for anyone”, he declared.

The president repeated that there were “many people” colluding with the attacks, citing the Military Police of the DF and the Armed Forces, and demanded a rigorous investigation to punish those involved, highlighting that “the rank does not matter”. He said he was against, however, the need for Congress to create a CPI to investigate violent acts.

Lula confirmed that on Friday he should have a conversation with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, and the commanders of the Armed Forces to discuss the strengthening of defense systems and the reconstruction of the country’s military industry, on which occasion he wants to talk about the depoliticization of the institution.

“Commanders need to assume responsibility that subordinates have the right to vote, but as it is a case of a career in the State, they are not Lula’s, Bolsonaro’s,” he said.

“People are there to fulfill their duties, not to play politics. Whoever wants to do politics, let him take off his uniform, resign from his position, create a political party and go do politics”, he highlighted.

Lula also stated that he will talk to the US president, Joe Biden, about the situation of democracies in the world, during his trip to the United States in February. He stated that it is necessary to organize actions with heads of state to oppose what he called the extreme right “international movement”, with similar methods of action in several countries.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo BritoEditing by Pedro Fonseca)