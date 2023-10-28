Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/28/2023 – 7:17

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva admitted this Friday, 27th, that the government will “hardly” meet the fiscal target of zero deficit in 2024. The target was established by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, as necessary for the fiscal framework stand, and sent in the draft Budget Guidelines Law (LDO). For Lula, however, the market is often “greedy” and demands something unrealistic from the government.

At a breakfast with journalists at Palácio do Planalto, Lula said that, to have a zero deficit in public accounts, the country will need to cut investments. “We will hardly reach target zero because we don’t want to cut investments and works,” she said. Although the president did not say, 2024 is an election year and PT members were already saying, behind the scenes, that it will be necessary to oppose Haddad because, if the collection is insufficient, there will be cuts in social programs.

“I’m not going to start the year by cutting billions in the works that are a priority in this country. I think that, often, the market is too greedy and keeps demanding the target that they believe will be met”, highlighted Lula.

For him, the target can leave a hole in public accounts between 0.25% and 0.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), without any problem. “Everything we can do to meet the fiscal target we will do. What I can say is that it doesn’t need to be zero. We don’t need this”, he argued. “If Brazil has a deficit of 0.5%, what is it? 0.25% what is it? Anything. Absolutely nothing. So, let’s make the right decision and we will do what will be best for Brazil.”

Tug of war

The president said he will talk to Haddad about the matter. As shown by the Estadão, the change in the fiscal target became a tug of war within the government. Ministers Rui Costa (Civil House), Simone Tebet (Planning) and Esther Dweck (Management) came to defend a lower target internally, but Haddad did not agree, under the justification that this retreat would be seen as weakness. Worse: an indication that the government will not be able to obtain extra revenue (R$168.5 billion) to overcome the budget deficit.

Yesterday’s event revealed who did best in this dispute. “I know about Haddad’s disposition, I know about Haddad’s wishes, I know about my disposition and I want to tell you that we will hardly reach goal zero”, he insisted.

Scenario

In his assessment, 2024 will be a difficult year for the economy due to the international scenario, which includes lower growth in China and an increase in interest rates in the United States. Even so, the president was optimistic and said he had asked the economic team for a “check-up” to see what could be corrected.

“It’s for us to prevent the disease from spreading,” said Lula, who met with the Finance Minister before coffee with journalists. “We are aware of what is happening in the global economy and we have to act now.”

‘Political game’

The breakfast was held on the day Lula turned 78 and lasted almost an hour and a half. Alongside First Lady Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, and ministers Paulo Pimenta (Secretariat of Social Communication) and Márcio Macêdo (General Secretariat of the Presidency), Lula discussed security issues (“I don’t want the Armed Forces in the favelas fighting with criminals. That is not the role of the Armed Forces and, as long as I am president, there is no GLO”, he said, in reference to Law and Order Guarantee operations), but he also spoke about the “political game”. He said that he is not negotiating positions with Centrão and sought to minimize the change given by Congress in votes of interest to Planalto.

“I did not negotiate with Centrão. I don’t talk to Centrão. You have never seen me holding a meeting with Centrão. I talk to political parties, which are legal there, which have elected benches. Therefore, it is with them that I have to talk to establish an agreement”, declared the president.

Women

Asked about the decrease in the number of women in the top tier, Lula said he suffered when he fired Ana Moser from the Ministry of Sports and Rita Serrano from the presidency of Caixa and was “upset” when replacing Daniela Carneiro in the Tourism portfolio. According to him, however, Daniela was only changed because she changed parties: she migrated from União Brasil to the Republicans.

“I made an agreement with the PP, with the Republicans. I think it is their right to run the government, to have a space in the government. They, together, have more than a hundred votes, and I needed those votes to continue governing”, noted the president.

Ana Moser left for André Fufuca (PP) to enter, Daniela was replaced by Celso Sabino (União Brasil) and Rita Serrano lost her position to Carlos Antonio Vieira Fernandes. All replacements for women who left the government were appointed by Lira.

“I deeply regret not being able to nominate more women than men. (But) Often these parties do not have women to nominate. When a political party has to nominate a person and there is no woman, I can’t do anything,” declared Lula.

In July, the president of the Chamber even appointed former deputy Margarete Coelho, now director of Administration and Finance at Sebrae, to command Caixa. Negotiations did not go ahead on the grounds that there was no consensus around her name.

Despite this reduction in the number of female seats, the president said he hopes to increase this representation on the team by 2026. “A lot of people leave to be candidates”, he recalled. “I want to strengthen (this participation) in the government and convey the idea that women came to politics to stay.”

Middle East

When dealing with the war in the Middle East, Lula said he would contact any country that declared itself an ally of Hamas to intervene for the release of hostages kidnapped by the terrorist group since the attack on Israel on the 7th. The PT member stated, however, that it would be necessary to make similar demands to Binyamin Netanyahu’s government to open the borders and release Palestinian prisoners.

“If I have information: ‘Oh, Lula, there is a president of this country who is a friend of Hamas’. That’s who I’m going to call. ‘Hey, man, tell Hamas to release the hostages’. And also tell the Israeli government to release the prisoners, the kidnapped, (to) open the border for foreigners to leave,” he said.

