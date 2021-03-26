The more than 300,000 deaths from coronavirus in Brazil are “the greatest genocide” in the history of the country, denounced this Friday the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He added, in turn, that the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, is the culprit and I would have to “apologize” thus.

“On Tuesday, 3,158 people died from COVID in Brazil. This is the biggest genocide in our history,” Lula said in an interview with the German weekly Der sppiegel.

“Our attention should not be focused on next year’s elections, but on fighting the virus and vaccinating the population. We have to save Brazil from coronavirus“he added.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is in the eye of the storm due to the health crisis in Brazil. Photo: AFP

Brazil, which this week exceeded 300,000 deaths from coronavirus, is the country with the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 after the United States.

In addition, more than 12 million Brazilians have been infected with the coronavirus, including Bolsonaro, a far-right president who is very skeptical of the dangers generated by this virus.

To this we must also add that on Thursday, the South American giant registered 100,000 new infections in one day for the first time.

Lula, 75, may be a candidate in next year’s presidential elections, after regaining his political rights after the corruption convictions against him were annulled by a vice of form.

Brazil is the second country most affected by the coronavirus, behind the United States. Photo: AFP

The former president always pleaded not guilty to these accusations.

“A president cannot know everything, but he (Bolsonaro) should have the humility to consult people who know more than him,” Lula said in the interview.

According to the former president, Bolsonaro should “meet with scientists, doctors, governors and ministers of Health to implement a plan to defeat COVID.”

Bolsonaro, even if he wears a mask, “The coronavirus is not taken seriously”Lula insisted.

“He does not believe in vaccines, he spent a fortune on a drug called hydroxychloroquine although it has been proven that it was not working,” he deepened, sparing no criticism against Bolsonaro.

“For a year he told us lies. For a year he provoked everyone who disagreed with him,” he added.

“If I had a little greatness should apologize to the families of the 300,000 dead by coronavirus and the millions of infected, “he said.

This week, Lula obtained a new victory when the justice concluded that the magistrate Sérgio Moro, who tried him, acted with “partiality”.

“It is our responsibility, the Brazilians, to stop this man and restore democracy in the country,” the former president said about Bolsonaro.

“Never in our history we had such an irresponsible president“he added.

