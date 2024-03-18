Note from the Presidency's Communication Secretariat mentions billions of dollars already announced, but almost nothing with a fixed and defined schedule

A If with (Secretariat of Social Communication) issued a note this Monday (March 18, 2024) after the Power360 published 3 reports on the costs of international travel Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2023. Data obtained from Access Law requests and consultations on the Transparency Portal show that the PT member spent R$65.9 million in 62 days abroad in 2023.

In the press release, Planalto says that “the trips undertaken by President Lula have already resulted in several bilateral agreements and attraction of investments for the country, many of them extensively documented in the press, such as the attraction of more than R$117 billion from foreign automakers in the country”.

This value and others were disclosed in connection with investment announcements by automakers in Brazil, but there is little detail on when exactly the figures will be invested in the country.

Furthermore, the Lula government's note cites other results of the president's international trips, always mentioning “adverts”but almost nothing with a fixed and defined schedule regarding when the investments will be made:

agreements with China – The “forecast” is that they yield investments of up to R$50 billion ;

acts signed with UAE – R$ 12.5 billion , “especially in the area of ​​green energy” ;

visit to Saudi Arabia – “resulted in the announcement of investments of up to R$50 billion of the country's Sovereign Fund in sustainable development projects in Brazil ”;

Portuguese companies EDP and Galp – “announced investments of R$32 billion ” ;

Japan – “announced a line of credit for R$ 1 billion for investments in the Brazilian health sector” ;

donations to the Amazon Fund – “reached a record of US$726 million. Another R$3.1 billion should be donated throughout 2024 by the USA, Norway, United Kingdom, European Union and Denmark ”.

The text also talks about “at least 57 bilateral agreements of different levels” closed with the countries. They would have been:

7 with Argentina;

15 with China;

4 with the United Arab Emirates;

13 with Portugal;

4 with Spain;

2 with Japan;

7 with Angola;

2 with São Tomé and Príncipe;

3 with Cuba;

19 with Germany;

2 with Egypt.

Planalto said that the “presidential trips are an important instrument for strengthening relations between countries and promoting business”.

Read the 3 reports published by Power360:

Read the full note sent by the Presidency's Social Communication Secretariat below, with emphasis from Poder360:

“Taking into account the great interest shown by the Power360 on the topic of presidential trips abroad – particularly this morning, when several articles were broadcast on the costs of these trips – it is worth suggesting that the articles in question be complemented with the results of these trips, both from a financial and political point of view, in order to offer readers of the Power360 a complete view of the topic, resulting in higher quality information.

“Since the beginning of his third term, President Lula has visited 30 countries, carrying out an extensive agenda with international leaders including official visits, bilateral meetings and multilateral summits.

“Presidential trips are an important instrument for strengthening relations between countries and promoting business. Brazil, after a 4-year hiatus as an international pariah, was once again invited to the main global events and received by the world's main leaders. Furthermore, in recognition of the importance of the country and its current leaders, global leaders also returned to visit the country. This year, the president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, has already visited the country, and visits by the French president are planned in the first half of the year. [Emmanuel Macron] and Japanese Prime Minister [Fumio Kishida], all accompanied by delegations of businesspeople. As president of the G20, Brazil will receive leaders and representatives from the 20 most robust economies in the world this year.

“The trips undertaken by President Lula have already resulted in several bilateral agreements and attraction of investments for the country, many of them extensively documented in the press, such as the attraction of more than US$117 billion from foreign automakers in the country. These investments are the result of the constant work to promote Brazil carried out by the Brazilian government, which has placed the country at the forefront of the energy transition, one of the most relevant topics today.

“On the trip to China, in addition to the 15 agreements between the two governments, another 42 agreements were signed between Brazilian and Chinese companies and between Chinese companies and the Brazilian government.

“The forecast is that agreements with China will yield investments of up to R$50 billion, and another R$12.5 billion from acts signed with the United Arab Emirates, especially in the area of ​​green energy. Furthermore, the visit to Saudi Arabia resulted in the announcement of investments of up to R$50 billion from the country's Sovereign Fund in sustainable development projects in Brazil, including within the scope of the PAC, until 2030. The Portuguese companies EDP and Galp also announced investments of R$32 billion. Finally, Japan announced a credit line of R$1 billion for investments in the Brazilian health sector.

“Through the trips undertaken so far, Brazil has so far closed at least 57 bilateral agreements of different levels: 7 with Argentina, 15 with China, 4 with the United Arab Emirates, 13 with Portugal, 4 with Spain, 2 with Japan, 7 with Angola, 2 with São Tomé and Príncipe, 3 with Cuba, 19 with Germany and 2 with Egypt. Some of these agreements have a direct impact on the lives of citizens, such as visa exemptions for Brazilian visitors to Japan, the facilitation of recognition of diplomas between Brazil and Portugal, among many others. Another four agreements were signed with Vietnam, during the visit of the country's prime minister to Brazil in September, after a first meeting between the two in Japan, in May, during the expanded G7 summit.

“The presidential trips also helped to open 96 new markets for Brazilian products. An example of this is the recent authorization of 38 slaughterhouses to export to China, the largest at once, totaling 146, which alone could represent an increase of 10 billion dollars in the export of animal protein to the Asian country. The current administration, unlike the previous one, does not antagonize China, Brazil's main economic partner. The President of China, Xi Jinping, will be received in Brazil on a state visit in the 2nd semester.

“It is also important to highlight that, according to the Ministry of the Environment, donations to the Amazon Fund, resumed after a four-year paralysis under the previous government, reached a record US$726 million. Another R$3.1 billion should be donated throughout 2024 by the USA, Norway, United Kingdom, European Union and Denmark.”