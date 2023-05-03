Lukoil’s net profit in the first quarter of this year amounted to 104.3 billion rubles, having decreased by almost 22% compared to the same period last year. This is stated in the company’s report prepared in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RAS). Experts admit that deliveries were made at a price below the ceiling. They write about it “Vedomosti”.

According to the document, in January-March, Lukoil’s revenue decreased by 37% to 455.8 billion rubles. The cost of sales fell by almost 42% to 309.6 billion rubles, profit before tax – by 20% to 128.6 billion rubles.

The publication notes that Lukoil has not yet published data on oil production in the first quarter. In 2022, production figures were at the level of 85 million tons (excluding the Iraqi West Qurna-2 project), an increase of 7.1% compared to the previous year, while oil exports increased by 14.1% to 35.4 million tons. The company attributed the growth in exports to an increase in supplies to its own refineries in Europe. At the same time, Lukoil said that the volume of oil sales abroad decreased by 48.8% to 47.6 million tons, and explained this by “a decrease in the volume of trading by third-party resources.”

According to Valery Andrianov, an expert at the InfoTEK analytical center, quoted by Vedomosti, Lukoil supplies oil for export at a price below the established ceiling of $60 per barrel. The expert also admits the possibility that the company sells part of the volume of raw materials under contracts with reference to the price ceiling. At the same time, Andrianov does not rule out that Lukoil can use its trading division Litasco for this (it is the company’s sole operator of international trade).

Leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund Igor Yushkov, in turn, suggested that the company’s net profit could decline due to the fall in the average oil price in the first quarter of 2023 to $48.92 per barrel (a decrease of 1.8 times compared to the same period last year).

In February, a decree of the President of the Russian Federation came into force, prohibiting Russian exporters from supplying oil and oil products under contracts that are linked to a price ceiling. In April, Vladimir Putin excluded from the scope of the decree contracts for the supply of oil and petroleum products to friendly countries concluded before February 1, 2023.