



Dodi Lukebakio has become the main figure of the Seville for his performance on the grass and also one of the main attractions within the Spanish clubs outside the top-3. For this reason, the transfer market has set its eyes on the Belgian, who is living his second season in Nervión with the joy of having found his place in the team and being able to demonstrate his full potential. He Naples has set his sights on Lukebakio. So much so, that the Italian club has called the Sevilla player’s entourage to see his predisposition and has had an unexpected surprise: Lukebakio does not want to play for Naples. He did not even want to listen to the succulent economic proposal that awaited him. His current intention is to continue, at least, until June at Sánchez-Pizjuán. Then there will be a long summer.

There is some fear in Nervión that some club will arrive by right to sign Lukebakio. One bigger than him Naples. And this causes the player to think about it and could put Sevilla in a bind until the end of the season, since they would lose their top scorer and star. In any case, he trusts the word of ’11’, with the intention of completing his second season at Sevilla, where he continues to grow day by day thanks also to the idea of ​​the game. Garcia Pimientawho does not even want to think about the possibility of losing his offensive reference.

“I’m going to do everything possible to keep him from leaving.” The coach is clear that he cannot do without his most differential man. Nor does Víctor Orta want there to be a movement in that position. With Badé The situation would be different, despite the fact that at the moment there is no formal offer, since it is understood that its damage to the team, in the middle of the season, would be less relevant, although important. A big sale could help finally end four consecutive years of deficits. 80% of any capital gain must be used to reduce debt. The market closes in on Lukebakio. The player will have the last word.