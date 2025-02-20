02/20/2025



Updated at 13: 16h.





Dodi Lukebakio It has erected in the great leader of the Seville FC. The Belgian International Sum Ten goals This season so far and its good level has caused several clubs to incorporate it. The footballer during the winter market made the decision to postpone his possible departure.

He Napleswhich was devoid in January of Kvicha Kvararatskhelia, he noticed him to replace the Georgian, but Lukebakio rejected the possibility of arriving in the current leader of the Italian Series to focus on Sevilla. The team was not the only one who torted the player since, as he has advanced Diario de Sevillahe Al-nassr Saudi Arabia was determined to incorporate it.

The team in which Milita Cristiano Ronaldo came to offer More than eight million euros of salary to Sevilla’s footballer and was willing to pay Around 45 million euros for the transfer (Figure superior to its termination clause). However, Lukebakio, from 27 yearshe preferred wait for next summer When it will continue, predictably, having suitors and perhaps there is a team of a large league that seduces it more.

This Thursday Stijn Francis, agent of the Belgian end (and also of his compatriot Lokonga), was in the Sports City of Sevilla. Lukebakio, arrived at the club in the summer of 2023 then signed a contract that unites the Entity of Nervión until June 2028. Víctor Orta agreed with the player a termination clause of 40 million euros.









More offers

As it has transpired, the only desired Sevilla footballer in the last winter signing market was not Lukebakio. Aston Villa tried to incorporate Badé Finding the footballer’s refusal, Galatasaray sought until the last minute to sign Juanlu And the aforementioned medium also mentions that the Russian Zenit put fifteen million euros on the table for José Ángel Carmona. The footballer, who did not see fate attractive, closed the door to the San Petesburg team.