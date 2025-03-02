03/02/2025



Dodi Lukebakio He is sweet, at a level well above the one demonstrating his team in this transition season for the Sevillists. The Belgian is A luxury for the present and a blank check for the future. The numbers confirm that it is in The best moment of his career. His genius yesterday in Vallecas to tie the game is another sample of his excellent moment. It already reaches the figure of eleven goals, matching its record with Hertha Berlin in 2022-23the previous one to sign for Sevilla.

He has already reached his roof and now, with twelve games ahead, he has to break it. However, in the 18-19 season, in addition to scoring ten goals with the fortune Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga, he celebrated four in the German Cup establishing in 14 Your scoring record in the same campaign If we contemplate all competitions at stake.

Lewandowski (20), Mbappé (17), Budimir (13), Raphinha (13) and Oihan Sancet (13) They are the only players who today exceed Lukebakio as scorers in LaLiga EA Sports.

Dodi Lukebakio, from 27 yearsIt is the great reference of Seville. He was not being all the determining that was expected during the duel against Rayo, but a flash of his avoided the defeat of his team. Lukebakio’s goals have granted the team Eleven of the 33 points that add now, that is, one third of the total. It was vital for the final result with his goal in the derby of the first round, in the victory against Espanyol with a double, in the draw achieved against Osasuna, the victory in Montilivi and yesterday’s duel in Vallecas.









A key piece

Dodi Lukebakio is the The only soccer player of García Pimient. The only occasion in which on the 26 league dates has not been the starter was in Sevilla-Getafe held in the already distant month of September.

The Belgian attacker is seen as Future Millionaire Sale of the Nervionense Club. He already had options to leave during the last winter market, but Lukebakio rejected any option to leave the ship by postponing this decision until summer. It feels important within the Sevillista project committed to it. In addition, he is very happy with the life he has in the city. The soccer player’s termination clause is 45 million euros.