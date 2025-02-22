Nobody doubts from stardom Dodi Lukebakio with the Seville. The Belgian end has uncovered in its second season in the Sánchez-Pizjuán as the most important player of the Andalusian team. He is a leader in all the facets of the game with relevance … Offensive and, in addition, it seems tireless in the effort, since it already leads even the ranking of minutes played, around the 2,000. Has overcome the 50 games with Sevilla And not stop making goals, most of the Sánchez-Pizjuán and with the essential seal of the signature of his left leg. Numerous clubs have their name signed up for summer. To their 27 years He has shown that he is able to continue growing in more hostile environments.

Germany’s jump to a Seville In free fall it cost him a little, leaving only details in his first season, where he had to deal with up to three coaches, from one first who did not understand, another who forced him to play as a striker, since there were no extremes in Your scheme. He even had a serious injury in Majorca. As that Seville went wrong, Dodi could not fight that evil eye that has been poisoning the bowels of the entrails time Sánchez-Pizjuán. He has had to pass a learning course to realize how his new club, the Spanish championship and the general of a different life in the Andalusian capital.

Lukebakio He has found the desired regularity. He practically makes a goal every two games. It does not seem that a sports roof is currently glimpsed, well based on its individual performance, although you need the collaboration of the group to be able to free yourself from certain defensive tasks. And up to the end of the season, which seems to be the last one in Nervión because its price must be stopped in the 40 million that mark if clausean acceptable amount for any club looking for a scoring end, will try to continue demonstrating that it is the year of Dodi.

Belgian numbers

And it’s not just that. Stay in the numbers scoring Lukebakio It is to erase everything that causes in attack. Without being barely accompanied in these tasks in this course with Sevilla, with the rivals, he can place two defenses plus aid to stop his progress, he has been able to do wonders. If the extremes are requested above all overflow, the international with Belgium He is already LaLiga’s second most successful football player in the art of leaving the opponents behind. It only surpasses him Lamine Yamal In that Barcelona able to destroy the rivals with their vertiginous game. There was a time that his partner and friend Chidera Ejke He led this relevant statistic of the offensive and individual game of the teams. Nigerian’s injury left him a little more alone in those attack tasks. Orphan. There was only a sharp band in Nervión. Even so, its performance was not resented, no matter how much the team depended even a little more on its figure. With the signing of Rubén Vargas Another partner finds again to make devils. Each from its side, even if at times seek to meet. Men with goal. With fang. Of those that García Pimienta needs so that he teams vuele.



Statistics that Lukebakio leads In Sevilla It is the fourth player of the league that makes the most shots, only behind Mbappé (55), Vini Jr. (53) and Moleiro (46) It is the second maximum bargaining of the League, only behind Yamine Lamal (80) Source: LaLiga.com / Graph: A. Montes / ABC Sevilla

«Lukebakio He is a first level player. I have been talking to him for a while and I tell him that he has to be one of the best in the league in his position. He has conditions and you have to demand the maximum, ”said his coach. Because number 11 is not that you need partners to make goal, since their goals usually arrive in individual play. In the last of them against Valladolid, however, he took advantage of a pass from EJUKE inside the area in a very clear. The same as Juanlu made the third for a similar pass from Lukebakio himself in another counterattack play.

Because Dodi does not stop trying, so he practically doubles his most immediate pursuer in goal shooting. And it would carry some other more of not being for goalkeepers such as Espanyol or wood. Even another data of the ranking that places it far ahead of your classmates is the number of game force, where it shows that it is the most incisive of all. That not only asks the foot to make his classic play, but also tries to space, taking advantage of his enormous stride. It is not that he lives as the strikers with that small space between being enabled or not, but that he falls by insistence, since once he receives the ball he always has to make a dribble before he can see.

Overall

The footballer of Seville It is among the 20 with greater number of minutes throughout the Spanish competition (1.987), which allows him to be the first of the Sevillists also in this chapter. Until recently it was José Ángel Carmona who carried the entire course to the head, although a sanction allowed him to Lukebakio He put himself in the lead and show that he is not only a matter of technical talent, but also physical. Because it rarely requests the substitution, although there are times when it is regulated, since your effort to face without rest is the one that wears the most. In it Seville They point out that his marathon musculature, less developed than other colleagues, allows him to live with contributing efforts. A machine that does not stop.

TO Dodi Lukebakio They subtract him 14 League Days to continue completing a great season with the Seville. The possible European success in Nervión depends on S is almost exclusively, especially in the scoring matter. He made 12 goals with him Berlin Hertha and 14 with the Fortuna Düsseldorf. Moments of his career where he found that point where he felt unstoppable. He has managed to find it in Nervión. It is in the precise place and moment. And the Seville It is congratulated for it.