The dependence of Sevilla FC With Lukebakio he showed himself again against Osasuna. García Pimienta’s team did not go beyond a draw in this 15th matchday of LaLiga EA Sports, despite the fact that the Nervión team was superior to its rival in practically the entire duel. The lack of forcefulness up front continues to cost Sevilla points, although they are better sportingly at this point in the season than in the last two years. The scoring drought of the pure forwards (Isaac and Iheanacho) has been replaced by the Belgian winger, who has benefited wonderfully from the departure of Ocampos and his position on the right.

In fact, Lukebakio is Sevilla’s top scorer with six goals, one more than the many he managed to score last season. And the attacker’s first year in the capital of Seville was marked by his knee injurywhich kept him without playing for three months. In total, Lukebakio played 23 games in LaLiga and four in the Champions League, in which he scored five goals. The team, at that time, depended much less on him. The good chemistry between En-Nesyri and Isaacled the Moroccan to score twenty goals in all competitions and claim to be the team’s most valuable asset.

Now, with En-Nesyri sold and in the process of rejuvenation, Sevilla seeks to revalue its players. If this past summer Badé was one of the footballers who attracted the most attention after his performance at the Olympic Games, the start of the season has had Lukebakio as the main protagonist. Sevilla paid around ten million euros to Hertha Berlin in the summer market of 2023. Ten million less than what the German club paid Watford for him in the summer of 2019.

The idea of ​​the Nervionenses is to continue increasing the value of the Belgian, to obtain a capital gain that makes it worth selling the player. Lukebakio has a contract until 2028 and an indispensable role within the team. It is true that at Sevilla everyone is sellable, but the club is aware that, currently, there is no replacement for their top scorer.