



Sevilla again exercised this Thursday in the Sports City to prepare the duel against Mallorca next Monday. The team led by García Pimienta had had two days of rest and now already works to compete again. In the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios Sports City, the Francis Stijn session, a member of Stirr Associates, a representation agency to which Sambi Lokonga and Dodi Lukebakio, soccer players of Sevilla whose continuity in nerve is in the air are in the air, was witnessing the session.

Dodi Lukebakio has confirmed this campaign as the most decisive player of the team. He has scored ten goals leading the Sevillist attack and last summer could leave the club, although he preferred to continue at least until summer in Nervión. However, it aims to be the great sale that closes the club next summer to try to square accounts.

Sambi Lokonga arrived in Sevilla last summer from Arsenal. The midfielder has had injury problems, but when he has been available it has been used by García Pimienta. Sevilla has a purchase option for twelve million euros and the player has publicly recognized that he would like to stay in the Hispanic club, but the agreed amount is now hardly aware by the nervous entity.

Stijn Francis shared on his Instagram profile a small video in the Sevillista sports city mentioning the Stirr Associates agency.