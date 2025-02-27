During the training of Sevilla FC last Wednesday prior to his meeting against Rayo Vallecano, his next challenge in the fight for European positions, conversations were learned between the Belgian end Dodi Lukebakio and the coach of the Hispanic team, García Pimientaabout how the two see the evolution of the Sevillista team. The close relationship that the Sevillist coach with his player is evident. However, this talk is not an isolated case, since the Catalan coach could be seen by dialoguing with Isaac in previous weeks.

In it, Lukebakio and García Pimienta They analyzed the situation of the teamthe last draw set before the Mallorca that dynamited the hopes of adding a second consecutive victory. They also tried to look for possible solutions or formulas to improve equipment performance and approach their goal. García Pimienta aims to take the team to European competitions, the best way without a doubt to reconcile with the white fans after that reputational crisis suffered a matter of days in which Catalan explained that he did not have enough wicker to make the goal forward.

After the match against Mallorca, Sevilla seemed to have everything in favor, but once again he ran out of the three necessary points for that last goal of Mallorca. In addition, with the intention of obtaining the greatest economic benefit for the club, The possible exit of the Belgian player is not ruled outwho already declined a dizzy Saudi offer the last winter market that transcended with it already closed.

It should be remembered that Lukebakio has been and is being a key piece in the team’s scheme. With 2,077 minutes played, he has participated in all the games of the season, being holder in 24 of 25 matches. In addition, he has noted Ten goals, which is a third of the teams of the team. Numbers that the international awaits with Belgium to improve and also manufacture assists that allow those around them, such as Isaac or Rubén Vargas, also raise their individual records for the good of the whole team.