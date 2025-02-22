A strong interest of the Al-Nassr transcended in the public sphere for Dodi Lukebakiowhich reached precisely its termination clause, in turn offering a dizzy contract of clean 8.5 million for the next three years. The Belgian, the main offensive weapon of the Sevilla de García Pimient To Mallorca.

Lukebakio has spoken of this and other things in an interview with the companions of ACEin which the extreme has alluded to its confidence at the time so that it maintains Thanks to its great scoring smell And his athletic ability to be decisive in the field: «When you do things well, it is normal for some clubs to ask for you, although the truth is that I do not want to talk about that issue. That is my agents. It is always beautiful for great teams to be interested in you, but I have not thought about leaving the Sevilla or a single second, ”he had.

He also pointed out Lukebakio who feels great in this team and in this city. «It is the best place where I have lived. And my family, the same. The weather, the food, the light! Get up in the morning and see probably The best sunlight in the world. Where is there such a light? Los Angeles? Africa? Seville is unique, wonderful, ”added the international with Belgium at that same point.

On the other hand, the Sevillist attacker believes, as noted in the aforementioned medium, that the path to go still is long for more than February and it is not time to doubt. Trust to be at the same time in your best version. «But there is a lot to do. The most important thing remains. We have a goal, and that is to be as high as possible in the table. European classification? Thinking about things like that would be a mistakebecause we have not yet won two games in a row. Let’s focus on Mallorca, then in lightning … the only thing I think is to help Seville as much as I can. And in improving as a player ».